Evan Ferguson to miss Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary 

Evan Ferguson remains sidelined by injury following the game for Roma against Parma on October 29th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Evan Ferguson will not link up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s final World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest (kick-off, 2pm).

Ireland must beat Hungary at the Puskás Aréna to secure a play-off to reach next summer’s tournament in North America.

The 21-year-old striker had hoped to recover from an ankle injury he aggravated playing for Roma against Parma on October 29th.

“Everyone is fit apart from him,” said Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. “He did a session yesterday [Friday], but he has not kicked a ball. I spoke to him yesterday and I must commend him for saying that he did not feel he would be able to contribute enough, so he will continue his rehabilitation with Roma.”

Ferguson is now expected to return to the Roma line-up against Cremonese on November 23rd, according to reports in the Italian media.

Troy Parrott replaced Ferguson against Portugal last Thursday, scoring both goals in a famous 2-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium that brought Group F down to the final games.

Ferguson has failed to score a goal during his recent loan moves to West Ham United and Roma, but he was on target in three of Ireland’s first four qualifiers.