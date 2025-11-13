Troy Parrott scores twice to pull off a victory for the ages over Portugal

Nothing makes sense. An Ireland team that has been wandering in the mists for so long, that lost to the nation ranked 105 in the world only eight weeks ago, has somehow kept hopes alive of a trip to next year’s World Cup. A 2-0 win over Portugal – ranked fifth in the world, since you ask – means they move on to Budapest on Sunday with their fortune still in their own hands.

Troy Parrott, born and bred in the shadow of Lansdowne Road, scored both goals in the first half. The 23-year-old AZ Alkmaar striker was four months old the last time Ireland played in a World Cup and it was he who changed the face of Ireland’s campaign here. A header from two yards out to put Ireland one up, a brilliant mazy run and finish to make it two. The stadium went baloobas.

“I think it’s probably the best night that I’ve ever had in my whole life,” Parrott said afterwards. “I have no words to describe it. We all know how important this game was for us. I’m just overwhelmed. I don’t know what words to give now. I’m over the moon.”

Ireland fans wave Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal off the pitch. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nobody could have imagined a 2-0 lead at half time but that’s what Ireland had. So now came the hard bit. Okay, the other hard bit. Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side had to see out a second half in which the Lansdowne Road pitch felt like it was on a tilt down to Caoimhín Kelleher’s goal in front of the South Stand. Cross after cross to be repelled, shot after shot to be defended.

In the middle of it all, a huge helping hand from an unlikely place. Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s most capped international footballer, made the sort of mistake you’d be getting onto a debutant for. Scuffling with Dara O’Shea after a setpiece, he swung back and elbowed the Ireland centre-back. The ref saw it and flashed a yellow card. A VAR check later, yellow had become red.

This was the chance of all chances for Ireland now. And they saw it out. Relatively comfortably too, as it happens. Kelleher only had a couple of saves to make all night and he was equal to them both.

Ireland go to Budapest on Sunday and know that if they win, they go to the play-offs. If they somehow win 3-0 and if Armenia somehow beat Portugal, they go to the World Cup.

Nothing makes sense. Let’s hope it never does.