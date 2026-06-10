Kieran McKenna steps down as Ipswich Town manager ‘with great pride’ to take break

Kieran McKenna has stepped down as Ipswich Town manager after leading the side back to the Premier League for the second time in three seasons. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Kieran McKenna has stepped down as Ipswich Town’s manager after four and a half years in charge of the Suffolk club, who will return to the Premier League next season.

The 40-year-old former Northern Ireland underage international will take a break from management and is understood not to have a position lined up. McKenna had been linked with the vacant job at Fulham, who held an interest in him, but his departure is linked with a desire to recharge and spend more time with his family.

It brings an end to a remarkable stint at Portman Road for McKenna, who took over in December 2021 when Ipswich were floundering in League One. By May 2024 they were a top-flight club after winning consecutive promotions in dazzling style. McKenna became one of the hottest properties in Europe after that feat, ultimately signing a new contract with Ipswich, but could not keep them in the Premier League in 2024-25.

He departs on a high after they finished second in the Championship last season, a final-day win against QPR securing their latest ascent.

A factor in McKenna’s decision is thought to have been the opportunity to bow out on a high at a club where he has attained hero status. He is understood to have reached his decision early last week after a postseason break; Ipswich will be financially protected if he takes a role elsewhere in the coming months.

“When you have the connection that we have built at this club there is never a good time to say goodbye,” McKenna said. “However, having achieved a second promotion to the Premier League last season, with another memorable final day in our stadium, and after reflection over the last couple of weeks, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside. I do so with great pride at the incredible progress we have made and with huge hope and optimism for the future of this club.

“After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far.”

McKenna joined Ipswich from a first-team coaching role at Manchester United, where his promise quickly became known. United, Chelsea and Brighton were interested in appointing him to their vacant managerial roles in 2024.

The Ipswich chair, Mark Ashton, said: “The mark he, his staff and his players have made on Ipswich Town and its community will live for ever. It has captured a generation.

“Like so many, I am of course gutted that our journey together has come to an end, but I understand and respect the decision he has made after five incredibly intense years.”

Ipswich are not expected to appoint a replacement immediately but the role will be considered attractive. They are well backed by a consortium of US-based investors and will open a new training ground before next season. – Guardian