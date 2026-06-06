World Cup Group H guide: Stage set for Lamine Yamal to shine with Spain

Spain's forward Lamine Yamal greets the fans during the UEFA Euro semi-final football match between Spain and France on July 9th, 2024. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Spain

Manager: Luis de la Fuente.

World Cup history: 17th appearance. Best result – Winners in 2010.

The European champions are one of the favourites for good reason, having played attractive and devastating football en route to winning Euro 2024. Manager De la Fuente is not afraid of big calls, with no Real Madrid players selected. The Barcelona contingent should dominate possession with Pedri at the heart of midfield.

Star man: Lamine Yamal. Often touted as the natural successor to Lionel Messi in world football, the winger has already achieved incredible things by age 18.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde's defender Pico during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 clash with Mauritania. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Bubista.

World Cup history: Debut.

A remarkable achievement for a small nation in the Atlantic Ocean to reach the tournament, as Cape Verde overcame Cameroon to qualify. Considerable Irish interest will be in the fortunes of their centre back Roberto “Pico” Lopes, the Dubliner who captains Shamrock Rovers.

Star man: Logan Costa. Defence will be a key part of Cape Verde’s campaign and the talented Villarreal centre back could team up with Lopes after returning from a cruciate ligament injury.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Photo: PA

Manager: Georgios Donis.

World Cup history: Seventh appearance. Best result – Round of 16 in 1994.

Saudi Arabia seemed set for heights never before seen after beating future champions Argentina in their opening game in 2022, but they lost their other two games to finish bottom of their group. That will give them hope of another giant-killing exercise against Spain, but realistically they will target beating Cape Verde to progress.

Star man: Salem Al-Dawsari. At 34, Al-Dawsari is getting on a bit but remains a key player in attack and is captain of the successful Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa gestures during a friendly between England and Uruguay at Wembley on March 27th, 2026. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa.

World Cup history: 15th appearance. Best result – Winners in 1930 and 1950.

The demanding genius of Bielsa tends to create teams of an exceptionally high ceiling, but Uruguay’s results have been mixed, winning only three of their last 12 qualifiers, with some rumours of mutiny over his methods. The usually erratic Darwin Núñez should at least be well suited to the organised chaos typical of his teams.

Star man: Federico Valverde. A magnificent all-round midfielder who can fill in equally capably at right back or take on the attacking mantle, as he did when he scored a stunning hat-trick for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League.