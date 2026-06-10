Eight red cards shown to Brazil’s players and coaching staff in chaotic women’s friendly loss to USA

FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JUNE 09: Emma Hayes head coach of United States celebrates after the international friendly match between Brazil and United States at Arena Castelão on June 09, 2026 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images)

United States women’s manager Emma Hayes said “it was an experience I will never forget” following her side’s bad-tempered 1-0 win over Brazil in Fortaleza on Tuesday night.

Eight red cards were shown to the home team during the chaotic friendly at Arena Castelao stadium, which will be one of the venues used at next year’s Women’s World Cup.

Brazil head coach Arthur Elias and three members of his staff were dismissed towards the end of the second half before police in riot gear surrounded the match officials on the pitch at full-time following further flashpoints.

In front of a crowd of 55,744, forward Bia Zaneratto was sent off in added time for a second yellow card before team-mate Tarciane was ordered off for elbowing USA forward Sophia Wilson.

Kerolin was red-carded following the final whistle after confronting referee Paola Cebollada Lopez. Ludmila then suffered the same fate, having sarcastically applauded the Spanish official.

According to BBC Sport, former Chelsea boss Hayes, whose team lost the first game of the double-header 2-1 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, said: “To say that it was a game of battles, that’s one way to describe it. To come and play in Brazil and win in Brazil, I think, is extremely tough.

“The crowd create the conditions to make it difficult but this is what it is, and what I am certain of is that when the World Cup comes here next year with Fifa, there will be very clear behavioural expectations for all of us, which there should be. It’s a global game.

“We are excited, if we qualify, to come back here because, as I have said many times, I have a lot of respect for Brazil and it was an experience I will never forget.”