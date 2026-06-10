Ireland name 30-man squad for World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia

Head coach Andrew Browne has included several new faces in a 30-man Ireland squad for the upcoming World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia, where they have been drawn in Pool C alongside England, Argentina and the USA. Ireland will play all three pool games in the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi.

Centres Jack Deegan and Seán Walsh missed the Six Nations through injury, a tournament in which Ireland won four of five matches, their only defeat in the opening match against France.

Flanker Alex Lautsou was named in the Six Nations squad but didn’t play any matches, while Adam Cooper (Buccaneers), Charlie Keane (Corinthians) and Australia-born Paddy Woods are among the new faces in the squad. Outhalf cum fullback Daniel Green, who played last year but missed the Six Nations, returns.

Wing Derry Moloney and hooker Lee Fitzpatrick are injured. Tighthead prop Sami Bishti retains the captaincy of a squad who open their campaign against England, a side they beat 31-21 in the Six Nations, on Saturday, June 27th. All of Ireland’s matches will be shown live on Premier Sports and RugbyPass TV.

After the pool stages the final positions will be determined by two further matches.

Browne said: “Building on from our Six Nations campaign, we have worked hard over a number of preparation camps and recent uncapped matches against Scotland and a Munster Development side.

“The World Rugby Junior World Championship is a fantastic challenge and an opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the world. We are aware of the challenges ahead, coming up against some quality sides in our pool, but the players are excited for what lies ahead and are relishing the platform to grow and develop our performance levels in green.”

Ireland squad for Junior World Championship

Backs (13): Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster), Noah Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), Rob Carney (Cashel/Munster), Jack Deegan (Blackrock/Leinster), Daniel Green (Queen’s/Ulster), Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere/Leinster), James O’Leary (UCC/Munster), Charlie O’Shea (UCC/Munster), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University/Leinster), Daniel Ryan (Corinthians/Connacht), Sean Walsh (Corinthians/Connacht), Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster).

Forwards (17) – Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster, capt), Ben Blaney (Terenure/Leinster), Jamie Conway (Shannon/Munster), Adam Cooper (Buccaneers/Connacht), Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster), Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster), Rian Handley (Old Wesley/Leinster), Charlie Keane (Corinthians/Connacht), Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster), Duinn Maguire (UCD/Leinster), Blake McClean (Instonians/Ulster), Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster), Josh Neill (Old Wesley/Leinster), Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians/Connacht), Paddy Woods (QUB/Ulster).

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Saturday, June 27th: Ireland v England, Avchala Stadium, 12.30pm

Thursday, July 2nd: Ireland v Argentina, Avchala Stadium, 12.30pm

Tuesday, July 7th: Ireland v USA, Avchala Stadium, 10am