Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Rowing

The 2025 European Championships take place from Thursday to Sunday in Plovdiv, Bulgaria - with 517 athletes from 32 countries participating. Included in the Irish squad are Olympic medallists Daire Lynch, Philip Doyle and Fintan McCarthy. - Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ

Golf

The 80th US Women’s Open gets underway this week at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Among the field teeing off in the oldest women’s major is Co Cavan’s Leona Maguire. Japan’s Yuka Sasa will defend the title she won last year, when she walked from the 18th green with the biggest first prize in the game - $2.4 million. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Soccer

The 2024/25 Uefa Champions League concludes in Munich at the weekend with the meeting of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. Considering the players who have played for PSG over the past two decades (including Ronaldinho, Cavani, Ibrahimović, Mbappé, Neymar and Messi) it’s incredible the French club have never claimed the Champions League title. - Saturday, RTÉ, Premier Sports & TNT Sports

MONDAY (May 26th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1am G3: Knicks @ Pacers

TENNIS - TNT Sports, 10am-11pm French Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Women’s 3rd T20 England v West Indies

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 Play-off Final - 3pm AFC Wimbledon v Walsall

RACING - TG4, 4.15pm-7pm Ballinrobe

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership Play-off Final - 8pm Ross Co v Livingston

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (May 27th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1.30am G4: Thunder @ Timberwolves

TENNIS - TNT Sports, 10am-11pm French Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 10am-5pm - Stage 16 Giro d’Italia

WEDNESDAY (May 28th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1am G4: Knicks @ Pacers

TENNIS - TNT Sports, 10am-11pm French Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 17 Giro d’Italia

GYMNASTICS - BBC Red Button, 3.50pm-6.20pm European Championships

GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland U20 Football Final - 7.30pm Louth v Tyrone

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Conference League Final - 8pm Real Betis v Chelsea

THURSDAY (May 29th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1.30am G5: Timberwolves @ Thunder

TENNIS - TNT Sports, 10am-11pm French Open

GYMNASTICS - BBC Red Button, 10.30am-1pm, BBC 2, 1pm-3pm European Championships

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm Austrian Alpine Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 12.30pm-5pm - Stage 18 Giro d’Italia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Men’s 1st ODI England v West Indies

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-1am US Women’s Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - London Premier League

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm The Memorial Tournament

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Huddersfield v Leigh

FRIDAY (May 30th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1am G5: Pacers @ Knicks

RUGBY Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Highlanders v Chiefs , 10.35am Brumbies v Crusaders

, 10.35am TENNIS - TNT Sports, 10am-11pm French Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11am-5pm - Stage 19 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm Austrian Alpine Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Spanish Grand Prix

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Women’s 1st ODI England v West Indies

GYMNASTICS - BBC 2, 3pm-6pm, BBC Red Button, 5.50pm-6.40pm European Championships

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm The Memorial Tournament

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-1am US Women’s Open

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s Nations League - 6pm Turkey v Rep of Ireland

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Stormers

SOCCER - ITV4 - Women’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Portugal

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - League of Ireland - 7.45pm Bohemians v Derry City

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v St Helens

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Salford RD v Wigan, 8pm Warrington v Castleford

SATURDAY (May 31st)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1.30am G6: Thunder @ Timberwolves

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 5.35am Blues v Waratahs , 8.05am Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika , 10.35am Reds v Fijian Drua

, 8.05am , 10.35am ROWING - RTÉ 2, 8.30am-11.30am European Championships

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 9.15am-4pm - Stage 20 Giro d’Italia

TENNIS - TNT Sports, 10am-11pm French Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Spanish Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm Austrian Alpine Open

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 12.30pm Bulls v Edinburgh

GAA - TG4 YouTube - Nickey Rackard Cup Final - 1pm Mayo v Roscommon ; Lory Meagher Cup Final - 3pm Cavan v New York ; Christy Ring Cup Final - 5pm Derry v London

; Lory Meagher Cup Final - 3pm ; Christy Ring Cup Final - 5pm RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Top 14 - 1.30pm ASM Clermont Auvergne v Stade Francais , 3.30pm Castres v Bayonne

, 3.30pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 3pm Leinster v Scarlets

GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final - 3pm Kilkenny v Tipperary

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - English Premiership - 3.05pm Bristol v Harlequins

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 4.30pm Leeds v Wakefield , 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

, 5.30pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-0.30am The Memorial Tournament

GAA - GAA+, All-Ireland SFC - 4.45pm Cork v Kerry , 7pm Tyrone v Mayo

, 7pm RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.30pm Sharks v Munster

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 6pm-11pm US Women’s Open

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Final - 8pm PSG v Inter Milan

GAA - RTÉ 2, 10.50pm-midnight The Saturday Game

SUNDAY (June 1st)