Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf

The second of the four majors takes place this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. After his success in the US Masters last month, all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who has already claimed the PGA Championship title twice already. The field will also include Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Tom McKibbin and Seamus Power. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Athletics

One of the biggest 10km races in the world takes place at the weekend, with 35,000 participants attempting either the 10km or half-marathon in the Great Manchester Run. It’s a very popular event with Irish runners - both those participating at the elite and fun ends of the field. - Sunday, BBC

Soccer

The men’s and women’s FA Cup finals are on Saturday and Sunday at Wembley Stadium. In the women’s decider, reigning champions Manchester United take on a Chelsea side seeking their fourth crown in five seasons. The women’s clash will also have an Irish international on the pitch, with Aoife Mannion sure to play a big part for the Manchester side. – Sunday, BBC

MONDAY (May 12th)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Sheffield Utd v Bristol City

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (May 13th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 4 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm PGA Championship (build-up)

(build-up) SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Sunderland v Coventry

WEDNESDAY (May 14th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5pm - Stage 5 Giro d’Italia

RACING - UTV, 2pm-4.30pm York

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm PGA Championship (build-up)

(build-up) GAA - TG4 - Munster U20 Hurling Final - 7.30pm Tipp v Clare

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 8pm Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Stockport Co v Leyton Orient

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia Final - 8pm AC Milan v Bologna

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8.30pm Real Madrid v Mallorca

THURSDAY (May 15th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 10.15am-5pm - Stage 6 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship

RACING - UTV, 2pm-4.30pm York

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 6pm Osasuna v Atlético Madrid

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Aberdeen Premier League

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Charlton v Wycombe

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm St Helens v Catalans Dragons

SOCCER - ITV4 & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8.30pm Espanyol v Barcelona

FRIDAY (May 16th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Hurricanes v Highlanders , 10.35am Waratahs v Crusaders

, 10.35am F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 7 Giro d’Italia

RACING - UTV, 2pm-4.30pm York

ATHLETICS - BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 5pm-7pm - Doha Diamond League

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 6pm Stormers v Cardiff

GAA - TG4 YouTube - U20 Football - 7pm Mayo v Louth

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 7.30pm Aston Villa v Tottenham

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Edinburgh v Ulster

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Bohemians v Shelbourne

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Sale v Bristol

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 8pm Munster v Benetton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Walsall v Chesterfield

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Leeds v Hull FC

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Leigh

SATURDAY (May 17th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 4.35am Fijian Drua v Western Force

RUGBY - Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 8.05am Moana Pasifika v Blues , 10.35am Brumbies v Reds

, 10.35am CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11am-5pm - Stage 8 Giro d’Italia

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 2 Play-off Semi-final - 12.30pm AFC Wimbledon v Notts Co

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Celtic v St Mirren

RACING - UTV, 12.30pm-3pm Newbury

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 2pm Bulls v Dragons , 4.15pm Lions v Ospreys , 6.30pm Sharks v Scarlets

, 4.15pm , 6.30pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 2.30pm TSG Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Bundesliga - 2.30pm Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen

GAA - GAA+, Leinster SHC - 2.30pm Galway v Antrim

GAA - GAA+, All-Ireland SFC - 2.30pm Kerry v Roscommon , 5pm Galway v Dublin

, 5pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight PGA Championship

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Northampton v Saracens , 5.30pm Bath v Leicester

, 5.30pm SOCCER - BBC 1, UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup Final - 4.30pm Crystal Palace v Man City

RUGBY - TG4 – URC - 5pm Zebre v Connacht

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 5.30pm Hull KR v Huddersfield

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Leinster v Glasgow

GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.50pm-11.25pm The Saturday Game

SUNDAY (May 18th)