Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf
The second of the four majors takes place this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. After his success in the US Masters last month, all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who has already claimed the PGA Championship title twice already. The field will also include Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Tom McKibbin and Seamus Power. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports
Athletics
One of the biggest 10km races in the world takes place at the weekend, with 35,000 participants attempting either the 10km or half-marathon in the Great Manchester Run. It’s a very popular event with Irish runners - both those participating at the elite and fun ends of the field. - Sunday, BBC
Soccer
The men’s and women’s FA Cup finals are on Saturday and Sunday at Wembley Stadium. In the women’s decider, reigning champions Manchester United take on a Chelsea side seeking their fourth crown in five seasons. The women’s clash will also have an Irish international on the pitch, with Aoife Mannion sure to play a big part for the Manchester side. – Sunday, BBC
MONDAY (May 12th)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Sheffield Utd v Bristol City
- RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (May 13th)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 4 Giro d’Italia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm PGA Championship (build-up)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Sunderland v Coventry
WEDNESDAY (May 14th)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5pm - Stage 5 Giro d’Italia
- RACING - UTV, 2pm-4.30pm York
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm PGA Championship (build-up)
- GAA - TG4 - Munster U20 Hurling Final - 7.30pm Tipp v Clare
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 8pm Aberdeen v Celtic
- SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Stockport Co v Leyton Orient
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia Final - 8pm AC Milan v Bologna
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8.30pm Real Madrid v Mallorca
THURSDAY (May 15th)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 10.15am-5pm - Stage 6 Giro d’Italia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship
- RACING - UTV, 2pm-4.30pm York
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 6pm Osasuna v Atlético Madrid
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Aberdeen Premier League
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Charlton v Wycombe
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm St Helens v Catalans Dragons
- SOCCER - ITV4 & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8.30pm Espanyol v Barcelona
FRIDAY (May 16th)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Hurricanes v Highlanders, 10.35am Waratahs v Crusaders
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 7 Giro d’Italia
- RACING - UTV, 2pm-4.30pm York
- ATHLETICS - BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 5pm-7pm - Doha Diamond League
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 6pm Stormers v Cardiff
- GAA - TG4 YouTube - U20 Football - 7pm Mayo v Louth
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 7.30pm Aston Villa v Tottenham
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Edinburgh v Ulster
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Bohemians v Shelbourne
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Sale v Bristol
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 8pm Munster v Benetton
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Walsall v Chesterfield
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Leeds v Hull FC
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Leigh
SATURDAY (May 17th)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 4.35am Fijian Drua v Western Force
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 8.05am Moana Pasifika v Blues, 10.35am Brumbies v Reds
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11am-5pm - Stage 8 Giro d’Italia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
- SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 2 Play-off Semi-final - 12.30pm AFC Wimbledon v Notts Co
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Celtic v St Mirren
- RACING - UTV, 12.30pm-3pm Newbury
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 2pm Bulls v Dragons, 4.15pm Lions v Ospreys, 6.30pm Sharks v Scarlets
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 2.30pm TSG Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Bundesliga - 2.30pm Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen
- GAA - GAA+, Leinster SHC - 2.30pm Galway v Antrim
- GAA - GAA+, All-Ireland SFC - 2.30pm Kerry v Roscommon, 5pm Galway v Dublin
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight PGA Championship
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Northampton v Saracens, 5.30pm Bath v Leicester
- SOCCER - BBC 1, UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup Final - 4.30pm Crystal Palace v Man City
- RUGBY - TG4 – URC - 5pm Zebre v Connacht
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 5.30pm Hull KR v Huddersfield
- RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Leinster v Glasgow
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.50pm-11.25pm The Saturday Game
SUNDAY (May 18th)
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from midnight - Las Vegas Gilbert Burns v Michael Morales
- ATHLETICS - BBC 2, 11am-1pm Great Manchester Run
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11.45am-5pm - Stage 9 Giro d’Italia
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - Noon Everton v Southampton
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
- SOCCER - BBC 1 - Women’s FA Cup Final - 1.30pm Chelsea v Man Utd
- GAA - GAA+, Tailteann Cup - 1.30pm Leitrim v Sligo
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - Munster SHC - 2pm Tipp v Waterford, 4pm Limerick v Cork
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2.15pm West Ham v Nottingham Forest, 4.30pm Arsenal v Newcastle
- RACING - TG4, 2.20pm-5.25pm Naas
- GAA - GAA+, Leinster SHC - 3pm Kilkenny v Dublin
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - 3pm Brentford v Fulham
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3pm Harlequins v Exeter
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Wakefield v Warrington, 5.30pm Castleford v Salford RD
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-midnight PGA Championship
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 - 8.05pm La Rochelle v Montpellier
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day 2