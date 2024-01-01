Here is the 2024cast: sporting predictions for the year ahead

SONIA O’SULLIVAN

(Olympic silver medallist)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

I certainly expect a couple in rowing, men’s and women’s boxing, Rhys McClenaghan in gymnastics, maybe in sailing with Eve McMahon, and the chance of one in golf too. Add in Daniel Wiffen in swimming and it could be up to nine medals, more than ever before.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

There is a solid structure in both management and coaching at the IRFU, so I expect the Irish rugby team will roll on at the high level we have come to expect at the Six Nations. Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast look ready to step up, maybe Tadhg Beirne for the captaincy.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

I expect Kerry might come again in the men’s football, and will play it safe in the hurling and say Limerick again. I’ll go with my heart and say Cork for the women’s football, and they’ll be there or there abouts for the camogie, but Galway will have a say.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

Whenever there is talk of England there may or may not be something in it, otherwise it looks quite wide open.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

As much as there is the capacity for Irish golfers to win a major, the most likely winner will be on the women’s side with Leona Maguire on course to win her first LPGA major golf tournament.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Sarah Healy could make big strides in her career this year if she stays clear of injury. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

I expect a few more breakthrough runs from Sarah Healy, as long as she stays healthy and injury free, after she ran 3:59.68 at the World Championships last summer.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

My long shot is that the men will finally run a sub two-hour marathon in the Berlin marathon in a regular race, as opposed to the set-up paced run by Eliud Kipchoge.

NORA STAPLETON

(Women in Sport lead with Sport Ireland)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

Five medals would be excellent, six would be exceptional. Favourites: boxing and rowing. Maybes: swimming, gymnastics, golf and athletics. And I predict six medals at the Paralympics too.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

I’d say a Grand Slam is too far a stretch but winning the Six Nations title in 2024 is definitely achievable. I would love to see Jack Crowley get a proper run at outhalf. You can only become the steadfast selection at 10 by playing with the team consistently and building a better understanding of how your team-mates play.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

In football, Kerry for the men and Dublin for the women. Hard to look past Limerick for the hurling and I think Cork will retain the camogie title.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

England are definitely one of the favourites for Euro 2024 so it could be their year.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

Leona Maguire may be the best Irish hope for a major triumph this year. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Hopefully, Leona Maguire. She had an up-and-down year in 2023 but has proven that she can perform at the big tournaments. The performance of the Irish golfers at the Olympics will be an interesting watch too.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Eve McMahon in sailing. She won the U21 World Championship title in 2023 and has her sights set on qualifying for Paris 2024, where, if she does, anything could happen.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Ireland qualify four teams to the Olympic Games (two male and two female: Rugby Sevens and hockey), something that has never been achieved. On top of that, Ireland men’s Sevens may win a medal.

GRAHAM GERAGHTY

(Former Meath captain, two-time All-Ireland winner)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

It’s always hard to call so far out, but certainly there are plenty of reasons for Ireland to be hopeful ahead of next summer’s Olympics. I think we could bring home a record-breaking eight, two on the track – Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean, two boxing medals – one of which will be Kellie Harrington, Daniel Wiffen in the pool, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and two rowing medals.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

I fully expect Ireland to bounce back because while there was huge disappointment at how the World Cup ended, they showed enough during the competition to prove they remain one of the top sides in world rugby. I tend to be drawn to the flair players and while Sexton will be a huge loss I think the likes of James Ryan, Mack Hansen and Garry Ringrose can take up the mantle and lead Ireland forward.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

I’m going for a Galway double – men’s football and camogie. Kerry will be right in the mix for Sam Maguire but I’m not convinced Dublin will come with the same hunger and energy again. That opens the door for Galway, who if they remain injury-free have the players to go all the way. I fancy Galway in the camogie too, while I think the Kerry women’s football team will win their All-Ireland. In hurling, it’s hard to look beyond Limerick.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

England are always capable of winning major tournaments and eventually they will probably get over the line again. However, question marks remain as to whether they have the resilience to knit together as a proper team when the pressure comes on. France are the team to stop in the Euros.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

I would love to see Shane Lowry win a Major in 2024. He is a brilliant fella and somebody you would really like to see do well. He just hasn’t been able to get to where he would probably want to be recently over a full weekend. It would also be great if Rory McIlroy could get over the line again, but unfortunately I think we might struggle to get an Irish Major winner next year.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Armagh man Daniel Wiffen could make an even bigger splash in the swimming world this year. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

There are plenty of people out there who know far more about swimming than I do, but reading up on and listening to interviews with and about Daniel Wiffen recently, it appears he could be something special. He recently caught the attention by breaking a world record, so 2024 could be a massive year for him.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

I kind of have two. Firstly, Jim McGuinness to work his magic again in Donegal. I can already sense McGuinness is about to ruffle a few feathers with the style of play his side will adopt and Donegal might just surprise people. Secondly, Ireland/Wiffen not only to win a medal in the pool at the Olympics, but to take home a gold.

GORDON D’ARCY

[Former Ireland rugby international and Irish Times analyst]

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

There will be high hopes for Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke, the mixed 4x400m and women’s 4x400m and I’d like to think the Sevens can do something special at this Olympics.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

Hopes are high that Jack Crowley will be the man to fill the void in the Ireland team left by Johnny Sexton. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

It’s important to remember we lost by the finest of margins in the Rugby World Cup. Not the result we wanted but the performances were there. Lots to build on without having to rewrite the script. The future is bright with Jack Crowley growing in confidence every time he steps on the pitch and he looks like the natural successor to Sexton.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

I’d love to see Mayo win in the men’s football, but we’ve been there before. David Clifford will want to set the record straight with Kerry next year. A sense of inevitability around Limerick in the hurling. Cork to go back to back in the camogie final and Mayo can do what the men couldn’t in the ladies football championship.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

I don’t believe England have the mentality to win a tournament. Too many brands rather than players. Hard to see past France and Spain, but maybe Portugal could muster a surprise.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

Always in with a shout, Rory is the most likely. However, I think Shane Lowry is due another big win next year.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Rhys McClenaghan will become a massive star after a strong Olympic showing.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Harmony in the rugby system in Ireland, clubs get proper coaching investment and the support it deserves. The standard of club rugby improves and a genuine pathway for club players is created.

GEORGIE KELLY

[Rotherham footballer]

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

Tough one, but with boxing and rowing you’d hope to get a couple. Then maybe Rory or Shane in the golf and Rhasidat and Ciara on the track, I’m going to guess five.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

They’ll be fine I’m sure. Ross Byrne will step up and you’d expect Garry Ringrose or James Ryan to take on the captaincy and lead Ireland well.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

Donegal will win the men’s with Jim McGuinness back in the helm and maybe Dublin will win back-to-back women’s titles. Limerick and Cork for hurling and camogie.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

I can’t see England winning it, I don’t think they’ll do it when it matters. Who knows really, I’ll go with the hosts Germany.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

I think Rory McIlroy will have a big year. With most of his main competition have gone to LIV and playing less regularly – you’d hope it’ll give him a bit of an advantage when it comes to Majors.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

After finishing 13th at last year's World Athletics Championships in Hungary, Kate O'Connor is expected to continue progressing in 2024. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

I’m biased here because she’s my girlfriend but I’m going with Kate O’Connor, the Irish heptathlete. She’s been ticking along nicely in training and I think she’s gone under the radar in terms of her potential. With European Championships and Olympics this summer, I think she could become a big name in Irish sport.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Shane Lowry to win Olympic gold for Ireland.

Paul Dunne

(Golfer)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

Hopefully we can improve on last time out and beat our four medals from Tokyo, so I’m going to say six. Rhys McClenaghan seems like one of our strongest chances coming off an extremely impressive year. Obviously boxing has historically been a strong sport for Irish medals and I’m sure John Conlan and Zaur Antia will continue to get all the athletes well prepared with all their experience. I’ll go for medals for Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke and Michaela Walsh. Then in the rowing Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will give us plenty to cheer for. Finally, with Shane, Leona and Rory we are in a strong position in the golf.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

Ireland's Rugby World Cup disappointment marked the end of an area for Johnny Sexton, but not necessarily for the Irish team. Photograph: Emmanuel Dunand//AFP via Getty Images

Everything about the Irish team and the culture they have created has been incredible and appears to be very sustainable. I hope and believe they’ll keep building on that and with the mix of youth and experience and Andy Farrell at the wheel, I’m excited and optimistic. We’re spoilt for choice in the number 10 position really, Ross Byrne has done a great job over the past few years, Jack Crowley has come through looking like a future star and Sam Prendergast looks like he has a lot of runway moving forward. I think they’ll all play their part and serve us well.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

Is it too much to ask for a miracle year for Wicklow? We can always dream! In hurling it’s got to be Limerick again and I’m going to go with Kerry for the football. On the women’s side I fancy Galway for the camogie and I’m going to jump on the Meath bandwagon for the football.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

England have the squad, as they always seem to, but it’s hard to look past France. I think if England play aggressive, attacking football they have every chance but they’ll need luck along the way. They have so many options going forward if they can handle the media pressure cooker then they’ll give it a good run – but I’ll pick France for the trophy.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

The simple answer is I hope so. You have to believe Rory is due one soon and will definitely give himself a few chances this year. I fancy Shane to give it a run, he’s a big time player and shows up for the occasions. Then the kid in me would just love to see Pádraig give the Open another blast. Leona can definitely win a Major.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

If Tom McKibbin can qualify for a few Majors who knows? He might break the next barrier and contend, he’s a serious talent and we’re only seeing the start of it.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Matilda Picotte to win at Ascot on Champions Day!

JOHN O’SULLIVAN

(Sports Writer)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

Ireland to smash through the six-medal haul of London (2012) and return home from Paris with at least 10. Expect big performances from Kellie Harrington, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen, Rhys McClenaghan, Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, the men’s and women’s Sevens rugby teams and Rashidat Adeleke, and we have strong equestrian chances too.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

Andy Farrell has done an excellent job of bringing through players without sacrificing the capacity to get results. There are a couple of pressing concerns such as letting Johnny Sexton’s successor breathe in the 10 jersey. First up is a trip to Marseilles, a match that’ll have a big input into the outcome of the Six Nations. Looking for more backline depth as a rule. Jamison Gibson-Park is a pivotal figure.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

If Dublin are fully loaded again, they’ll be the team to beat with Kerry, Derry, Armagh, Galway and Mayo on their heels. Not sure anyone can stop Limerick’s gallop yet. Dublin to back up last year’s success in women’s football and Cork again for the camogie.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

Can they? Yes. There’s plenty of talent within the squad and they have a manager in Gareth Southgate who has taken them a long way down the road without making that final step. Will they? No. Something or someone will get in the way. France.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

Yes. Rory McIlroy’s last Major win was the US PGA Championship in 2014 and this year it returns to the scene of that success at Valhalla club. He was previously tied 23rd at Pinehurst (US Open) while Augusta may continue to haunt his dream. Shane Lowry has the game to win at all four venues this year, Royal Troon maybe, so too Leona Maguire, who will look to take the next step on her career path.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Megan Armitage in action at the Tour de Normandie back last March. Photograph: Aubin Lipke

Connacht centre Cathal Forde, Ulster flanker Dave McCann and Munster secondrow Tom Ahern have made serious headway in the early part of the season and if they continue to progress will push strongly to get into the Irish senior squad. But I’ll plump for Irish cycling sensation Megan Armitage.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Man Utd will finally discover four defenders who don’t have a panic attack in trying to tackle/defend/play out from the back/mark and make good decisions individually and as a quartet.

MALACHY CLERKIN

(Sports Writer)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

It’s never as many as we think it will be this far out. But just for the laugh, let’s be wildly optimistic and say nine. Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke and one of the lads in boxing, Paul O’Donovan/Fintan McCarthy plus one other crew in rowing, Rory McIlroy in golf, Rhys McClenaghan on the pommel horse, one of the showjumpers and Daniel Wiffen in the pool. It almost certainly won’t be that many. But it might be.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

Without missing a beat, probably. The fact that Antoine Dupont will miss the Six Nations could mean that France just keep suffering the World Cup hangover. Jack Crowley is learning some very harsh lessons already this season with Munster but Ireland are a better team than his home province and he can thrive in green.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

Kerry will burn through a long winter and come back to take Sam Maguire. Dublin will back up the women’s All-Ireland they didn’t expect themselves to win in 2023. Galway will stop Limerick’s hunt for five in a row. And it will be Kilkenny’s turn in the camogie.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

They can and they should and they probably will but hopefully won’t. If Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are both fit and upright at the end of the season, they’ll be very hard to stop. But France have a level of depth nobody else can match so I’ll cross my fingers for them instead.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

I’m going to say yes, on the basis that Rory McIlroy will definitely win another one and I’m going to be right one of these years. If he doesn’t, then I promise to say no in this space next year, on the basis that maybe it’s me that’s holding him back.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Sam Curtis is one of St Patrick's Athletic's sought-after young players. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

If even half of the speculation about Sam Curtis comes to fruition, the 18-year-old St Pat’s full-back will make a significant move to England in the coming weeks. There’s no telling where his ceiling lies after that.

What is your long-shot prediction to happen in sport in 2024?

I’m not saying Tiger Woods is going to win the Masters. I’m not saying that. What I am saying is that you can back him at anywhere between 70/1 and 100/1 for it. He reckons playing one tournament a month is possible these days. If he gets to April having competed on tour in January, February and March, he’s definitely not a 100/1 shot at Augusta.

MARY HANNIGAN

(Sports Writer)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

Through rose-tinted glasses, let’s say eight: Paul O’Donovan/Fintan McCarthy, Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Daniel Wiffen, Rhys McClenaghan, and three more from boxing, rowing and our horsie people.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

With another Grand Slam, hopefully. Limited knowledge here of the potential mantle taker-uppers – is Ronan O’Gara still playing? (If not, Jack Crowley might be the man).

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

Same again in women’s football and camogie (Dublin and Cork) and hurling (Limerick to make it 36-ish hurling All Irelands in a row). It’d be some craic if Mickey Harte led Derry to glory, beating Tyrone in the final, but ... Kerry.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

If Jude Bellingham is fit and in form, he could help England end their long wait for another trophy. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

At the rate Jude Bellingham is going, he’ll single-handedly win Euro 2024 for them. So, football might well be, eh, coming home next summer ... although France still look a bit useful.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

Tipping Leona Maguire for the last five years brought her no luck at all, so just to ensure she will make a Major breakthrough in 2024, we’ll say that she won’t.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Having been included in the last Republic of Ireland squad, just three weeks after she turned 16, Peamount United’s Freya Healy has already started her breakthrough, but if she continues to develop at the same pace, having had a brilliant season with her club, she could well be one to watch on the international scene soon enough.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Saudi Arabia will buy the GAA and All-Ireland finals will be held in Riyadh.

IAN O’RIORDAN

(Sports Writer)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

Could be eight or nine, certainly more than ever won in the one Games, starting in rowing with Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, possibly one or two more there, Kellie Harrington and possibly another in boxing, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and Daniel Wiffen in swimming. Golf is always a possibility, then there’s Rhasidat Adeleke ...

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

There is a level of consistency with the management and the players to expect that bounce to be a healthy one, and if anything they’ll be out to make some immediate amends. Lots of talk about Jack Crowley’s new key role and he’s relishing that task it seems.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

Curious to see how Dublin go from hunting to the hunted again, although listening to the likes of Brian Fenton they’ll be loving that. So will Kerry. The Limerick hurling juggernaut will drive on, and the Dublin’s women’s team have got their mojo working again. The Cork camogie team have found something good again too.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

It will be gently ironic if England do manage to win that long-awaited trophy on German soil. Harry Kane to show them the way! In pure tournament football you can’t dismiss Spain, or indeed my always heartfelt favourites Italy.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

They’re always in with a chance, aren’t they? I suspect Rory McIlroy will be extremely focused this year, including at the Paris Olympics, so I’d give him the best shout. It may only be a matter to time too for Leona Maguire.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Daniel Wiffen kind of broke the gun on that, the first Irish swimmer to break a world record in December, but if he keeps on that trajectory might well steal the show at the Paris Olympics.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Rhasidat Adeleke will not turn 22 until just after this year's Olympic Games - but might she be celebrating with a medal? Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Maybe not quite a long shot, but 24 years after Sonia O’Sullivan last won an Olympic medal on the track, and 100 years on from Ireland’s first Olympics as a free state in 1924, might it be Rhasidat Adeleke’s year to win an Olympic medal?

GORDON MANNING

(Sports Writer)

How many medals will Ireland win in the Olympics and who do you think will get them?

Ireland could equal or even surpass the record of six medals at a Games – achieved in London 2012. There are too many harsh lessons from the past to be getting ahead of ourselves, so we’ll settle for seven! Medals for Rhasidat Adeleke, Rhys McClenaghan, Daniel Wiffen, Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, plus one rowing and one golf medal. And we haven’t even talked Rugby Sevens or show jumping.

How will Ireland bounce back from their Rugby World Cup setback? With Johnny Sexton retiring, who will take up the mantle for Irish rugby?

Ireland’s Six Nations campaign will rise or fall on the outcome of their opening fixture, a Friday night showdown with France in Marseilles. Ireland have three home games, with a trip to Twickenham in March their other away trip. Andy Farrell still has the best squad in the competition and Peter O’Mahony could be the dressingroom leader to drive the group towards Six Nations success.

Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie?

It could be one of the most open and competitive football championships in years but Kerry have the talent to wrestle Sam back to the Kingdom. And it could be a double for the county, with their women’s footballers capable of getting the job done having lost the last two finals. In hurling, it’s Limerick for the five in a row and Cork to retain camogie’s O’Duffy Cup.

Can England finally win another major trophy? Who will win Euro 2024?

A scan through England’s potential starting 11 confirms Gareth Southgate has the resources to win silverware with this group as they carry an attacking threat with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. However, as Ireland know, French coach Didier Deschamps has an embarrassment of riches in his dressingroom. France to win.

Will an Irish golfer win a Major championship next year?

There has been so much noise on the changing landscape of golf recently and Rory McIlroy has been in the middle of that debate, but the dominant conversation around his career continues to centre on his wait for a fifth Major. However, in 2024 we might finally set to see McIlroy bridge a 10-year gap.

Who will be the Irish breakthrough sportsperson of the year?

Ireland’s Nick Griggs could become really big time in 2024. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

His star has been rising for a little while now, but 2024 could be the year Nick Griggs becomes a household name with Irish sports fans. The talented 19-year-old Tyrone middle-distance runner was key to Ireland’s under-20 gold at the recent European Cross Country Championships but on the track is where his career will pick up speed.

What is your long-shot prediction for sport in 2024?

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan or Wicklow’s Mark Jackson to be kicking scores in the NFL. Daniel Whelan made history this year by becoming the first Irishman since 1985 to play in the NFL – as a punter for the Green Bay Packers. Beggan and Jackson will attend a Combine in the US in February to see if they can make it.