Prosecution to argue three youths charged with murder of Cork man ‘acted together’

The prosecution will argue that three young males accused of murder were acting in a joint enterprise when they allegedly attacked and fatally injured a 44-year-old year father of five with golf clubs outside his home in a north Cork village, a jury was told on Thursday.

Alex Deady (21) and two teenagers, who cannot be named because they are juveniles, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Barry Daly at Rockview Terrace, Doneraile, Co Cork, on October 12th last when they were arraigned at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Deady, from Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile, and the older of the two teenagers entered a plea of manslaughter in relation to the death of Daly, a native of Mallow, who lived at Rockview Terrace and worked as a postman with An Post in Mallow.

Opening the case for the prosecution, counsel Lorcan Staines SC told the jury of five men and seven women it would be the State’s case that all three accused engaged in a joint enterprise with a common design when it is alleged they attacked Daly outside his home.

Staines said the jury would hear that on the night of October 11th, Doneraile GAA had won a Junior B hurling championship. Large numbers of people were out in the town celebrating the club’s victory.

He said it would be the State’s case that a row broke out between Deady and another person on the street outside a pub. Daly went to intervene, and either accidentally or intentionally punched Deady’s girlfriend, Rachel Kelly, which incensed Deady.

He said whether Daly threw the punch accidentally or intentionally was immaterial to the prosecution case. The two teenagers were elsewhere at the time, but came down to Main Street to join with Deady, the court was told.

He said the jury would hear that Daly and his companion left to go home, and that many people on the street were trying to calm down Deady. “One Good Samaritan” intervened to take a golf club from him after he acquired the implement.

He said the jury would hear that Deady and the two teenagers each acquired a golf club and all proceeded in the direction of Daly’s home, where they encountered another Good Samaritan who, in the course of telling them to “cop themselves on, used a slur”.

Deady, who was topless when he left the scene of the original fracas on Main Street, and the two teenagers were incensed at the slur and the older of the two teenagers went over and headbutted this second Good Samaritan before they continued on their way to Daly’s home.

“The actual event was not caught on CCTV ... but it is a matter of fact that Barry Daly was found dead or dying in his front garden with serious injuries to his head and face inflicted by a golf club – he suffered a very serious golf club blow to the head and catastrophic facial injuries,” Staines said.

He said it was the State’s case that Deady and the two teenagers “acted together before, during and after the incident”. It was also the State’s case that all three “demonstrably told lies to the gardaí at interview” when they were arrested and questioned about the fatal assault on Daly.

“We allege joint enterprise or common design – the case we make is that all three were acting as a team,” said Staines adding that in addition to CCTV of the three going to Daly’s house, they also would show CCTV footage of all three returning from the scene to the centre of Doneraile.

Earlier, Judge Siobhán Lankford had told the jury that the trial was likely to last up to five weeks. The case continues.