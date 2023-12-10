Nick Griggs’s bronze run leads Ireland to European team under-20 gold in Brussels

Nick Griggs celebrates winning a bronze medal in the men's under-20 race with team-mate Harry Colbert as Ireland took home team gold at the Spar European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It was billed as the clash of the next generation, and finished with Ireland winning the team gold medal in men’s under-20 race at the European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels on Sunday morning.

Under the expected tough underfoot conditions at Laeken Park, in the shadow of the famous Atomium, Nick Griggs lined up for his final under-20 race against two of the similarly lauded talents of this age, Axel Vang Christensen from Denmark and rising Dutch star Niels Laros.

The race was soon reduced to these three, and just when Laros appeared to have timed his last surge to perfection, Christensen came again in the final 100 metres, passing Laros just before the line to win gold.

Then came Griggs, still just 18, his individual bronze medal critical to Ireland winning gold, as Niall Murphy and especially Jonas Stafford rounded up the three-to-score by nailing ninth and 10th, Stafford claiming several places on the run in.

Ireland’s tally of 22 points was enough for gold ahead of Britain’s 24, reversing the result from Turin this time last year when they came from behind to beat Ireland. Spain won bronze with 43 points.

For Griggs there was obvious satisfaction with his effort, and no excuse given the calibre of runners ahead of him. Two years ago in Dublin, Christensen won this race by 25 seconds, before injury and illness stalled his progress.

This time Christensen had only a second to spare, finishing the 5km course in 16:09, Laros finishing in 16:10, before collapsing to the muddy ground so complete was his effort. Laros, the youngest of this trio, was running the European Cross-Country for the first time.

Ireland’s Nick Griggs in pursuit of Axel Vang Christensen of Denmark and Niels Laros of the Netherlands during the men's under-20 race at the Spar European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

After winning a brilliant European under-20 double over 1,500m/5,000m in Jerusalem in early August, Laros went to the World Championships in Budapest and finished 10th in the 1,500m final, running a Dutch senior record of 3:31.25.

Indeed Christensen appeared the most comfortable of the three over cross-country, even after Laros made his break. The Dutch runner is young enough for this grade again next year.

For Murphy and then Stafford, the target was always to get Ireland into the team-winning position and they did exactly that. Murphy, who runs with Ennis Track Club, went out with the early leaders and held his place, ninth in 16:49, while Stafford came through in the second half of the race, the Wicklow athlete just one place behind in 16:56.

Séamus Robinson (26th), Shane Brosnan (28th) and Harry Colbert (40th) completed the Irish team line-up, and will also be rewarded with gold medals.

For Griggs, from Newmills in Tyrone, it’s the second successive individual medal, after he ran himself within a few strides of winning in Turin last year, only to stumble just short of the line. He finished one second shy of gold.

There were no regrets here for Griggs, however, the team gold and his individual bronze wrapping up a highly rewarding under-20 career, which this summer saw him run Irish under-20 records over 1,500m (3:36.09), the mile (3:55.75), the 3,000m (7:53.24), and the 5,000m (13:36.47).

Earlier, in the women’s under-20 race, Ireland finished fifth, having been in the silver medal position early on. Anna Gardiner was the top Irish finisher in seventh, as 17-year-old Innes Fitzgerald delivered a flawless victory for Britain.