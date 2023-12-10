Daniel Wiffen breaks world record in 800 metre freestyle with stunning swim in Romania

Daniel Wiffen has broken the world record in the men’s 800 metres freestyle at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Romania, en route to a gold medal.

The Irish swimmer swam 7:20.46, beating the record previously set in 2001 by Australian Grant Hackett, considered one of the best long-distance swimmers in history, by three seconds. It was the oldest world record in swimming.

“Amazing. That world record is one of the oldest in the books. To beat Grant Hackett, I look up to him every day, it’s just class,” Wiffen said.

“I had people messaging me asking if I was going to try and break the world record, but I was trying to keep it under wraps that I was in the shape for it. I actually felt horrible during the morning so it’s great to swim that fast when I’ve been feeling that way.

“This is the hardest ever period [of racing] as I’ve had 10 days of racing. I’ve done four 1500′s, three 800′s and two 400′s in 10 days and to finish off with the world record just proves my fitness.

“This time last year I broke the European record in the 800m and then in April I went 14:36 and then at the world champs, two fourth places and a European record long course in the 800m freestyle. Off the back of that I was kind of disappointed with my fourth places so coming here I was like ‘we need to step up, no more fourth places’ let’s get in the medals and we came away with three golds and a world record.”

The swim highlights further Wiffen’s credentials as a medal chance at the Olympics in Paris. The Armagh swimmer added the 800 metre freestyle crown to the 400 metre and 1,500 metre titles.

More to follow...