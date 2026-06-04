Crime & Law

Man (20s) arrested after €3m seizure of ‘Gelato’ branded cannabis at Rosslare

Herbal cannabis seized weighed in at 145kg

Some of the nearly €3 million in cannabis seized carried ‘Gelato’ branding. Photograph: Revenue
Some of the nearly €3 million in cannabis seized carried ‘Gelato’ branding. Photograph: Revenue
Hugh Dooley
Thu Jun 04 2026 - 22:031 MIN READ

Revenue officers discovered nearly €3 million worth of cannabis products during a search at Rosslare Europort on Thursday. A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

A truck which arrived in Rosslare on a ferry from Dunkirk in France was identified by routine profiling and was stopped at the customs checkpoint at the port.

A man in his 20s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and was detained under drug-trafficking legislation in Co Wexford.

An X-ray scanner operated by Revenue at the port identified the large quantity of illegal drugs concealed inside the regular load of the vehicle.

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The load was made up of 145kg of herbal cannabis – some of which carried ‘Gelato’ branding – and about 7.9kg of a substance believed to be cannabis resin.

Revenue placed the value of the seized drugs at just under €2.95 million.

While Revenue does not disclose what factors into its profiling of loads, it is understood that strange travel patterns, inconsistent paperwork and nervous drivers are among the many factors flagged by both humans and software.

Revenue said investigations were “ongoing”.

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