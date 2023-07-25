Daniel Wiffen into World Aquatics final with Olympic qualification time

Daniel Wiffen has secured a place in the 800m Freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships, in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualification time, setting a new Irish record along the way.

Wiffen is the third swimmer to achieve the qualification time with Ellen Walshe (200m Individual Medley) and Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke) clocking their required time in the first two days of competition.

Swimming in the final heat, Wiffen along with the full Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 800m Freestyle podium of Bobby Finke (gold), Gregorio Paltrinieiri (silver) and Mykhailo Romanchuk (bronze) took a lead after the first 100 metres and swam stroke for stroke, knowing if they could keep the pace, they would be through to the final. All four qualified, advancing in fourth to seventh place to Wednesday’s final.

Speaking after the race Wiffen said: “I’m feeling great, that’s obviously job one done which was to qualify for the Olympics, and then to progress to the final was next so I’ve done both in a really great race. My plan was to be as easy as possible, and I was maybe hoping for a tiny bit faster but I’m really happy I made it back and it wasn’t too taxing in the body”.

Wiffen, who ranks fourth into the final did increase his stroke rate for the last 50m to win the heat in 7:43.81, a new Irish record, erasing his former best of 7:44.45, which was also well inside the Olympic qualification time of 7:51.65. He added: “I didn’t go to my legs there I think, it was more that I just wanted to win the heat by a touch, so I knew that if I sped up my stroke rate a tiny bit I’d get it”.

Australia’s Sam Short, who won 1500m Freestyle Commonwealth Games gold ahead of Wiffen’s silver medal last year, is the fastest qualifier for the 800m Freestyle final in 7:40.90. Wednesday’s final takes place at 12.02pm.

Also in action on Tuesday morning Darragh Greene won his heat of the 50m Breaststroke in 27.54 to finish in 22nd place overall. Victoria Catterson, making her individual world championships debut clocked 2:00.82 in the 200m Freestyle. Both Greene and Catterson return to the pool on Thursday for the 200m Breaststroke and 100m Freestyle respectively.

The World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka is the first of three opportunities for Irish swimmers to secure individual Olympic places, the second being the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar in February 2024, and the third being the Irish Open Swimming Championships in May 2024.