What does €190,000 buy in France, Slovenia, Italy, Greece and Co Mayo?

France: Tarn-et-Garonne

It’s hard to miss this 19th-century town house with pink accents in Montaigu-de-Quercy in the Tarn-et-Garonne region about halfway between Toulouse and Bordeaux. It has 200sq m (2,153sq ft) of renovated living space with period features still intact. Inside is a livingroom and kitchen on the ground floor and three bedrooms and a balcony on the first floor, as well as an underground room with access to the garden and a large loft space.

Price: €190,000

€190,000 Agent: wheeler-property.com

Loch Airne Cottage, Aghamore, Ballyhaunis

Mayo: Ballyhaunis

If you’re in the market for a traditional home in the west, Loch Airne Cottage in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis might be for you. At 93sq m (1,001sq ft), it’s got enough space for one big living area that incorporates the kitchen. There is a bedroom and a bathroom on the ground floor and a second bedroom on the mezzanine above the livingroom. It comes with two acres and a separate building that could be renovated. The F-rated property has a solid fuel stove and oil-fired central heating.

Price: €190,000

€190,000 Agent: Nigel Dineen & Martin Finn Auctioneers

Italy: Lombardy

Italy: Lombardy

This small stone house has two floors and just under an acre of land with views of Lake Como. It is in the hamlet of Macchero just above Argegno and about 47km from Milan Airport. It is in need of renovation and currently has one bedroom and one bathroom. There is another building on the land that could be converted into guest accommodation. The site is large and peaceful with direct road access and plenty of space for a pool.

Price: €190,000

€190,000 Agent: fletcherandcompany.co.uk

Slovenia: Tolmin

Slovenia: Tolmin

Built in 1920, this traditional property was renovated in 2006 and comes with a guesthouse. The main house, located in a village near the Soca river just outside Tolmin, is 92 sq m (990sq ft) and has an open-plan living/dining/kitchen area that opens out to a terrace. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom as well as a basement. The 40sq m (430sq ft) guest house is also renovated, and has a living area and kitchen, and two en suite bedrooms.

Price: €199,000

€199,000 Agent: sloveniaestates.com

Greece: Orfano

Greece: Orfano

Orfano is a coastal village about 100km from Thessaloniki and 60km from the city of Kavala. Built in 1998, this one-bedroom house, which is 760m from the sea, has two storeys and a large garden with a built-in barbecue area and extra storage room. The house has a livingroom, one bedroom and a bathroom on the ground floor. An external staircase takes you up to the first floor where there is a livingroom, kitchen and covered terrace.