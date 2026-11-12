Look inside: Creative friends collaborate to execute exemplary Georgian restoration in Dublin 7

Address : 26 Montpelier Hill, Dublin 7 Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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The grand Georgian residence at number 26 Montpelier Hill in Dublin 7 couldn’t have fallen into better hands than its current custodians. A pair of long-time friends – one of whom is a visual artist, the other an archaeologist specialising in heritage buildings – have, with the lightest of touches, restored this property from a fireplace showroom to a stunning home.

Having bought the property in 2020, in hindsight they say they were lucky to have the process slowed down by Covid, as it gave them the opportunity to live there and take on the most pertinent projects as they went along. Their professional know-how, coupled with a myriad of contacts specialising in conservation and design, allowed the pair to ensure each job was undertaken with the utmost care.

They weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and did every bit of work that they could do themselves, from the initial clean-up and knocking partition walls – revealing untouched cornices, window shutters and picture rails – to clearing out the back garden; a mammoth task that took a year.

They moved in as soon as the building was habitable and would essentially camp in the beginning, complete with sleeping bags and an induction hob. They first set about updating the basement level, where they could live, before updating the formal floors above.

Now, with work and travel plans prompting a change, the owners are offering this expertly restored home to its next custodians. Number 26 Montpelier Hill, a six-bedroom home, is now on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald, seeking €1.5 million. The Ber-exempt property extends to 348sq m (3,746sq ft), laid out over three floors.

Entrance hall

Dual-aspect drawingroom

Ceiling mouldings

Rear portion of second reception room

The home is in a vibrant location surrounded by bastions of city society, from the Criminal Courts of Justice to the National Museum at Collins Barracks. Its centrality is reflected in the vocation of its former residents, among them Major Herbert Crozier in the 1900s, who was in the first battalion of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers and was likely stationed at Collins Barracks.

The first recorded owner of number 26 in the 1830s was George Blood, a surgeon at the former psychiatric hospital at Grangegorman – the grounds of which now form part of the TUD campus. Most recently, the property had been the commercial home of Paramount fireplace distributors, from 1962 to 2020.

26 Montpelier Hill 'Before' photos

26 Montpelier Hill during restoration

From the lofty windows to the rear of the house, you can see as far as Guinness Storehouse, offering a real slice of Dublin city. The immediate area is occupied by various house types, and older neighbours have told the owners about memories they have of number 26 when it had previously been residential home, with posh cars parking up outside for parties in the evening.

It is a short walk from Phoenix Park, making it feel almost like a country home, says one of the owners, who took up horse riding in the park. It is also surprisingly quiet inside, given its location.

The home benefits from not being overlooked to the front or the rear, allowing sunlight to illuminate and warm the bones of this old yet solid building. The owners’ revitalisation of the building has had a positive knock-on effect, with a new neighbour now sympathetically converting the former coach house beside it.

Kitchen at basement level

Sittingroom at basement level

Bedroom at basement level

Number 26 Montpelier Hill has a beautiful double-fronted facade with granite steps beyond the gate leading to the arched entrance. The entrance hall is wide with high ceilings and the original flagstones underfoot.

Downstairs, the basement level is home to the kitchen, a sittingroom, two double bedrooms and a shower room. The owners had thought about adding a second kitchen at ground level, but found it wasn’t necessary for them – however, the option is there. The home’s proportions would lend itself to multigenerational living, the owners point out, and the basement level has the potential to be a self-contained living space for younger or older family members.

The polished concrete floors throughout the basement level add texture and interest. The sleek, modern kitchen forms a dual-aspect space with a cosy livingroom to the rear. A partially enclosed terrace to the front of the property provides a lovely space for outdoor seating. To the rear, a laneway leads to the back garden, which is anchored by a pair of substantial trees and bordered by old stone walls.

Upstairs, at ground-floor level, the spacious dual-aspect drawingroom is something to behold, with three original diamond-shaped ceiling mouldings adding subtle character. To the rear, bricks had to be removed, as they did elsewhere on this side of the house, to restore the sash window, complete with original wooden shutters. The vast space is zoned with a seating area at its centre, made all the more comfortable by a wood-burning stove.

The room is joined by another dual-aspect reception space across the hall, currently in use as an art studio – the rear section, where there is a sink and coffee-making station, could be extended to a full kitchen. Unlike its counterpart, it features a modern picture window to the rear, framing leafy views. The original wooden floors have been restored throughout.

Arched window off the landing

Bedroom to the rear

Bedroom to the front

Bathroom

Back garden

The rooms on the first floor orbit the landing, which features an impressive double-height sash window. Two spacious double bedrooms sit to the right, with a minimalist bathroom in the centre, and a second door connecting it to a third double bedroom to the front of the property. A fourth bedroom, complete with a fireplace of exposed brick, completes the accommodation.

From the elevated rear perspective, Montpelier Hill, home to the Hellfire Club in the Dublin Mountains, is visible when the trees become bare. It’s possible that the view is what gave this Dublin 7 address its name.

The owners’ minimalist approach allows those interested in living here to project their own style and ideas on to their potential future home, with the added peace of mind that the building has been restored to an exemplary standard with a deep respect for its original character.