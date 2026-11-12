Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €549,500

3 Kirwan Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€550,000, Owen Reilly

Located in the heart of Dublin’s sought-after Stoneybatter area, this two-bedroom midterrace period redbrick house of 72sq m (775sq ft) comes for sale in turnkey condition following comprehensive rebuilding and upgrade works. The property has been fully insulated, rewired, replumbed and fitted with new doors and windows, along with a Kube kitchen. The accommodation features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, two good-sized bedrooms and a floored attic space. Ber B

On View: By appointment at Owen Reilly

49 Weston Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

49 Weston Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€795,000, DNG

Located on a mature residential road, this 115sq m (1,238sq ft) three-bedroom semidetached house, while in need of a cosmetic refresh, has been well maintained and is ready to move into. The accommodation includes a reception room, livingroom and kitchen/breakfastroom at ground-floor level, and two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs. There is a large driveway at the front and a 32m-long rear garden. The house is convenient to both Nutgrove Shopping Centre and Dundrum Town Centre. Ber G

On View: By appointment at DNG

16 Newpark, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

16 Newpark, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€760,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

Extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft) and complemented by a large balcony, this two-bedroom penthouse occupies a second-floor position within a bespoke development of 18 apartments in a prime, south Dublin location. The apartment is in pristine condition and features a contemporary kitchen with granite worktops and a range of integrated appliances, along with two large double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. It has two designated underground car parking spaces with an EV charging point. Ber C

On View: By appointment at Sherry Fitzgerald

3 Devon Close, Denasgrange, Co Dublin

3 Devon Close, Deansgrange, Co Dublin

€695,000, DNG

Located within a short walk of Deansgrange village, this detached 1990s-built three-bedroom house of 100sq m (1,076sq ft) comprises a kitchen/diningroom, livingroom and guest bathroom at ground-floor level, with two double bedrooms, a main bathroom and a single bedroom upstairs. One of the double bedrooms has an en suite shower room. The house has a west-facing rear garden and a cobble-lock driveway at the front, and is convenient to Blackrock, Stillorgan, Dún Laoghaire and Dunnes Stores’ flagship Cornelscourt store. Ber C

On View: By appointment at DNG

9 Barrettstown Meadows, Newbridge, Co Kildare

9 Barrettstown Meadows, Newbridge, Co Kildare

€549,500, Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents

Positioned within a quiet cul-de-sac of seven houses and overlooking a landscaped green, this detached four-bedroom home of 182.65sq m (1,966sq ft) has a contemporary finish with a fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, herringbone flooring and gas-fired central heating. The property has four large double bedrooms, two are en suite. Outside, there is a cobble-lock driveway at the front and a landscaped rear garden with a patio and lawn. Ber B

On View: By appointment at Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents