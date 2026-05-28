Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €345,000

New to the market in Rathfarnham, Churchtown, Smithfield and Kilmainham

16 Stonepark Orchard, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
16 Stonepark Orchard, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Ronald Quinlan
Thu May 28 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

16 Stonepark Orchard, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€995,000, DNG

Located just off Grange road in Rathfarnham, this large (201sq m/2,164sq ft) five-bedroom, five-bathroom semidetached house comes for sale in turnkey condition. The property has been reconfigured internally and features a separate and self-contained living space with its own kitchen, bathroom, double bedroom and lounge area. The driveway can accommodate six cars. Ber B3.

On View: Open viewing on Saturday, May 30th from 12pm to 12:30pm, and by appointment at dng.ie

7 Crannagh Hall, Landcape Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14
7 Crannagh Hall, Landcape Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

7 Crannagh Hall, Landcape Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€375,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Extending to 55sq m (592sq ft), this carefully upgraded and tastefully presented one-bedroom apartment comes for sale in move-in condition. The property has a bright, open-plan living/diningroom, a contemporary kitchen and a double bedroom spanning the full width of the home. Crannagh Hall is located within a short distance of Dundrum Town Centre, Nutgrove Shopping Centre and the Luas green-line stop at Dundrum. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

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Apartment 23, The Red Mill, North Brunswick Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Apartment 23, The Red Mill, North Brunswick Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Apartment 23, The Red Mill, North Brunswick Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7

€345,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Positioned on the first floor of a well-maintained development in the heart of Smithfield, this fully refurbished (60sq m/646sq ft) two-bedroom apartment has a light and bright interior with a stylish and contemporary finish. Presented in pristine condition, it has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. The Red Mill scheme is located within a short walk of the Smithfield Luas red-line stop and Stoneybatter. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

41 Pine Valley Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
41 Pine Valley Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

41 Pine Valley Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€975,000. Sherry FitzGerald

Located in a mature and much sought-after estate directly opposite Marlay Park, this detached four-bedroom house of 170sq m (1,830sq ft) has been well maintained and is ready for occupation. The accommodation is generously sized and features two reception rooms and a large, contemporary kitchen. There is off-street parking for several cars while the rear garden extends to 30m (98ft) in length. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

189 O'Reilly Avenue, Ceannt Fort, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
189 O'Reilly Avenue, Ceannt Fort, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

189 O’Reilly Avenue, Ceannt Fort, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

€495,000, Brock DeLappe Estate Agents

Situated in the historic Ceannt Fort housing estate in Mount Brown, and within a short walk of St James’s Hospital and the new national children’s hospital, this attractive and well maintained end-terrace two-bedroom house of 75sqm (807sq ft) is set back from the road, with a southwest facing garden behind a high privet hedge. The interior of the house is bright with an open-plan living and dining area and a dual-aspect kitchen. There are two double bedrooms upstairs. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at brockdelappe.ie

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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