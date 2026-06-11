‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: A south Dublin beach to call your own from €250,000′

Sick of the crowds at the Forty Foot? Tired of finding a space for your towel at Seapoint? Instead, why not swim in a personal sea of tranquility on your own private beach, in the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock.

Auction house BidX1 is bringing two sites, on behalf of a private client, both of which offer direct access to the sea, and a secluded beach/cove, to public auction later this month. It’s an “unrivalled once in a lifetime opportunity”, the agent says.

Maretimo Headland extends to about 0.52ha (1.3 acres), and runs along the Dart line close to Blackrock village. The sites, which comprise about 90 per cent of the headland, can be bought separately, or combined for €525,000.

Plot 1 has direct access to the sea, and there are the remnants of a harbour and former bathing house on the site, which also has private cut granite steps into the sea. It extends to about 0.16 ha (0.4 acres).

The larger Plot 2 extends to about 0.36 ha (0.9 acres), and has a guide price of €275,000. The sites are accessed via gated entrances to the north and south of Maretimo Gardens East, a row of houses, and lie south of bathing spots in Blackrock village.

As well as a private bathing hole, the site also offers numerous potential uses, subject to planning permission, for all kinds of leisure, health and rejuvenation activities.

BidX1 agent Richard Hoey says there has been significant interest in the sale already, both from those looking at the sites with a view to a commercial use, and for their own private use.

Maretimo Headland, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

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Saunas, which are currently ubiquitous across the country, could be an obvious venture on the plot.

Both sites come with vacant possession, and the auction takes place on June 25th.

Back in 2025, BidX1 sold a 21-acre site overlooking the idyllic Magheramore Beach near Brittas Bay in Co Wicklow at auction to a Chinese investor for €613,000. When this buyer pulled out of the sale, the stunning beach location was acquired by Wicklow County Council.

Maretimo Headland, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

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