An exit from Brooklyn? Lily Allen and Daniel Craig sell brownstone properties

A Brooklyn brownstone owned by actors Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz for almost a decade has sold for $11.8 million (€10.071 million) to an anonymous buyer who reportedly paid all cash.

The four-story detached house, in the Cobble Hill neighbourhood, was purchased by the couple in the summer of 2017 for $6.75 million through a limited liability company. The sellers were writers Martin Amis and Isabel Fonseca. At that time, the building had just received a new roof and extensive repair after damage from a New Year’s Eve fire that was contained to the top floor. It was marketed then as “a clean, blank slate”.

The brownstone has 6,600sq ft of interior space, according to the old listing. The property was privately listed last year by Pamela D’Arc of Compass, who declined to comment on the transaction. (Craig’s business manager did not respond to a request for comment.)

The couple reportedly sold a neighbouring town house last year for about $4 million. They currently own a house in London’s affluent Primrose Hill district.

Lily Allen bids adieu

Lily Allen's Brooklyn brownstone. Photograph: Hayley Allen Day/Gambino Group

Musician Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have found a buyer for their brownstone in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. The closing price was $7 million.

The two put the late-19th-century house on the market last October for $7.995 million, just as Allen was releasing her album West End Girl, which included intimate details about the end of their marriage and their decision to buy the property. She is currently on her West End Girl concert tour.

Lily Allen's Brooklyn brownstone. Photograph: Hayley Allen Day/Gambino Group

Lily Allen's Brooklyn brownstone. Photograph: Hayley Allen Day/Gambino Group

The brownstone is four stories high and 22ft wide, with five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a toilet. There is also a finished basement with a gym and laundry.

Carl Gambino of Compass is the listing broker.

Orlando Bloom’s ocean views

Orlando Bloom during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/Getty Images

Actor Orlando Bloom has put his long-time home in Malibu, California, on the market for $12 million.

The resort-like property, on a third of an acre, sits high on a bluff above El Matador State Beach, with stunning ocean and mountain views.

Bloom bought the property in 2011 for $2.5 million with his then-wife, model Miranda Kerr. The couple made extensive renovations.

The nearly 4,200sq ft, two-story contemporary house was built in the early 1970s. It has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two toilets, plus a family and media room, and a gym. Outdoor amenities include a pool, hot tub, wet bar and access to the nearby beach via a wooden stairway.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass has the listing.

Osbourne mansion relisted

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on stage at the Olympic Torch Concert in The Mall, central London. Photograph: Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire

The long-time Los Angeles home of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is up for sale once again – this time with a $17 million price tag. The relisting comes nine months after the death of the heavy metal star.

Jonah Wilson and Josh Greer of Carolwood Estates share the listing.

The Osbournes bought the 1920s house a decade ago, reportedly for just under $12 million.

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman, and Sharon Osbourne, a music industry manager turned TV personality, first put the home on the market in 2022 for $18 million. It was later reduced to $17.5 million, and then taken off the market.

The gated estate, on half an acre in the exclusive Hancock Park neighbourhood, also includes a one-bedroom guest house. In all, there is more than 11,000sq ft of living space and seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Last autumn Sharon Osbourne had listed another property for sale: a one-bedroom condo at the Sierra Towers, a high-rise complex in West Hollywood, California, that has been home to many celebrities.

‘New York White House’ sold

John F Kennedy leaving his headquarters at the Hotel Carlyle in New York. Photograph: Bettmann/Getty Images

A penthouse at the Carlyle where US president John F Kennedy often stayed sold for $11 million. The buyer was media mogul Barry Diller.

The sprawling apartment, sometimes referred to as the “New York White House,” is on the top two floors of the grand Art Deco building, about a block from Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The unit has two bedrooms and 2-½ bathrooms, along with a library, great room, and a solarium off the primary bedroom suite. There is also a terrace off the second en suite bedroom and another solarium with picturesque park and cityscape views.

A long-time resident of the Carlyle, Diller, chair of the US media conglomerate IAC, bought the duplex through a trust from Karen Pritzker, a film producer and heiress to the Hyatt hotel fortune. She had owned the apartment since 2007 and put it on the market in September for $12.995 million. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times