Lily Allen and David Harbour’s ‘weird and wonderful’ Brooklyn townhouse for sale for €8m

The livingroom in Lily Allen and David Harbour’s home which is now on sale

The Brooklyn townhouse owned by singer Lily Allen and her ex-husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, has gone up for sale with an asking price of $7.995 million (€6,860,706).

Allen has been catapulted into the zeitgeist since the release of her album West End Girl last Friday, which lays bare the intimate details of the relationship breakdown.

Allen references the home in the album’s title track, in which she sings: “Now I’m looking at houses with four or five floors / And you’ve found us a brownstone, said ‘You want it? It’s yours’ / So we went ahead and we bought it / Found ourselves a good mortgage, / Billy Cotton got sorted / All the furniture ordered.”

Interior designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff of Made were enlisted to create what the Architectural Digest (AD) called “a cozy maximalist dream”.

It is reported the British singer and her former husband, who got married in Las Vegas in 2020, bought the five-bedroom brownstone between 2020 and 2021 for a sum in the region of $3.3 million.

The quintessential New York home in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn spans five floors and is for sale through Compass Real Estate.

The former couple invited AD, along with the eyes of the world, into the home after they had put their stamp on it in February 2023, the video of which has since been viewed 8.2 million times on YouTube.

They aimed to decorate the 19th-century home “as if they’d inherited the home from a kooky Italian nonna with fabulous taste,” the interior designer told the AD.

“Lily is someone who lives with colour in a deeper way than most. Her taste is bold, silly, fun, eccentric – it’s exciting,” Harbour said at the time.

“I’ve always been interested in interiors, and I’ve always done my own homes. But this was a big undertaking, and I needed help. Together, Billy and I tried to reach for something weird and wonderful,” Allen said. “My kids call this the clown house.”

Lilly Allen and David Harbour’s Brooklyn townhouse

Kitchen

Dining area

Main suite: bathroom

Main suite: bed

Leopard seating area

Leopard bedroom

The quirky home features a charming cream-painted country-style kitchen with a banquette clad in brown and white gingham; a stunning livingroom with wild flower murals and green accents; and a large main bedroom suite.