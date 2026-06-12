Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly strike gold at European Championships

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly during the WB time trial at the European Championships in Italy. Photograph: Cycling Ireland

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly secured gold at the UEC European Championships in Maniago, Italy on Friday, winning the time trial narrowly in advance of Britain’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

The reigning world champions in the event, Dunlevy and Kelly added another title to their successful partnership, covering the 27.9km distance in 36:24.06, 0.75 seconds in advance of Unwin and Holl.

Dunlevy and Kelly together won gold in the time trial at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, and silver in the individual pursuit and road race.

A second Irish duo, Sinead Greenan and Alice Sharpe, finished fourth in the WB time trial in Maniago, clocking 37:32.7, while Italy’s Marianna Agostini and Elena Bissolati were third in 36:57.80.

In the WC2 category, Heather Jameson took bronze behind Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling and Britain’s Amelia Cass, and there was also a third-place finish for Richael Timothy in the WC3 event, Germany’s Marie Quellhorst and France’s Tifany Huot Marchand taking first and second respectively.

After a strong start, Steve McGowan crashed out of the MH3 time trial, while Allister MacSorley finished fifth in the MH4 category. And in the MB time trial, Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin took eighth, with Ciaran O’Toole and Con Scully finishing 15th.