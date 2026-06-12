One assault charge dropped against man accused of violent disorder linked to attack on Qayyum Balogun

The court heard that Qayyum Balogun fought for his life and tried to escape.

An assault charge has been withdrawn from a man accused of violent disorder connected to an attack on student Qayyum Balogun, who died after a stabbing incident in Dublin.

Joshua Brodericks (25), a former Atlantic Technological University student with an address of Gleann Dara, Rahoon, Galway, appeared again at Dublin District Court on Friday, having been granted conditional bail last week.

Balogan (21) died after being “relentlessly” chased by a gang of 14 and stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Dublin city centre, it has been alleged.

He was found fatally injured on Clarendon Street following a late-night rap concert at Bewley’s on Grafton Street.

The computer science student at Maynooth, from a Nigerian family living in Co Louth, was found in the early hours of June 1st on nearby Clarendon Street. He was treated by emergency services at the scene and taken to St James’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Brodericks was charged with two counts of assault causing harm to a man (24), who was a friend of the deceased, and a 22-year-old Co Cork woman at Grafton Street on the night in question.

He also faced two violent disorder charges alleging that he and “persons unknown” used or threatened to use unlawful violence that would cause others to fear for their safety, at Grafton St and Clarendon Street.

The assault charge against the woman was dropped on Friday.

Judge Mark O’Connell remanded Brodericks on continuing bail on the remaining charges to appear again on September 18th for gardaí to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At a bail hearing last week, Garda William McCarthy described the incidents as a “frenzied rampage” and alleged Brodericks led a gang of 14 that chased Balogun and instigated the attack carried out by six people.

He alleged that Brodericks was centrally involved.

The court heard that several suspects have yet to be arrested.

The garda had alleged that the accused and his group, who stayed at a rented accommodation in Dublin 4, attended a bank holiday gig and had after-party tickets.

McCarthy alleged Brodericks appeared to bump into a person on the stairs in the venue, causing a verbal argument. Brodericks’ group was removed from the venue.

Balogun, who had no interaction with them beforehand, was later allegedly chased by a gang led by the accused, but he fell and was set upon by six people.

It was claimed that several of his associates produced and used knives while attacking Balogun.

McCarthy said that while it was not believed that Brodericks used a weapon himself, it is alleged that he was physically involved with Balogun during the entirety of the incident.

The court heard that Balogun fought for his life and tried to escape, but was surrounded by the group, who were simultaneously holding him and assaulting him.

It was alleged that Brodericks later instigated violence against Oreoluwa Amosu (24), from Cork, in the doorway of the Doc Marten shop on Grafton Street.