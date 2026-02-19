Selling agents’ outlook on the new homes market in 2026

Demand continues to far outstrip supply, and while positive policy measures are in place, delivery remains the key constraint. Photograph: iStock

Ivan Gaine

Managing director at Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The year has been off to a strong start, with early volumes demonstrated across a wider variety of price points. We have sale-agreed 50 per cent more homes in January 2026 compared with January 2025.

Government interventions announced in the Delivering Homes Building Communities housing plan late last year are systemic and ambitious and will over time yield results. The VAT reduction for apartments and emphasis on infrastructure is being met with enthusiasm by the house building, developer and institutional sector.

Ivan Gaine, managing director of new homes at Sherry FitzGerald

Viability is now achievable almost nationwide and we are most active in the mid-east and in Cork but are increasingly looking at developments with our clients in the larger towns such as Navan, Ennis, Dunboyne and Athlone. The availability of zoned and serviced land is a key pillar for the industry, there is momentum in the system now which will enable and activate supply over the coming years, and optimism is building.

There have been some further tweaks to the First Home Scheme in January that assist buyers and aid viability. New tenures such as cost rental are maturing and we will see more local authority and LDA-supported affordable homes coming to market over the next few months. There are different pathways to home ownership and we regularly host information webinars with experts to assist aspirant buyers on their journeys.

We do expect an increase in output in 2026 and are much more certain of greater inroads and higher numbers of homes being delivered over the next few years. The priorities of Government in creating and servicing sufficient supply of zoned land and creating the right environment for investment are clear and appropriate.

Sarah Jane Kearney

Director at DNG New Homes

As Ireland looks to 2026, the new homes market is entering a more decisive phase. After years of reform, many of the policy foundations required to increase supply are in place. The challenge ahead is no longer one of ambition, but of execution.

Equally important is the extension of local authority development plans, which should support a more consistent supply of zoned land and provide greater long-term certainty for both public and private delivery. The reduction in VAT on new apartments, alongside revised apartment design standards and targeted supports such as the Croí Cónaithe (Cities) Scheme, has been introduced to improve scheme viability where construction costs exceed achievable sales prices.

Sarah Jane Kearney, director of DNG New Homes & Development

The Help to Buy and the First Home schemes continue to underpin demand among first-time buyers, while the Affordable Purchase Scheme remains heavily oversubscribed, highlighting its importance. No single tenure can meet demand alone and recent market experience shows that when affordability and viability are properly aligned, the conditions for a balanced and resilient property market are created.

Encouragingly, 2025 concluded with a marked uplift in commencements, signalling a tentative return in market confidence. Central Statistics Office (CSO) data for the year recorded the highest level of housing completions on record since the CSO commenced its data collection, with 36,284 new homes delivered, while apartment completions are up almost 40 per cent.

[ Number of homes built rises by 20% in 2025, ahead of expectations of Central Bank and ESRIOpens in new window ]

The Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund announcement is pivotal; however, infrastructure will ultimately determine whether that momentum can be sustained.

The industry’s capacity to deliver is not in question; what matters now is whether the system enables that delivery at scale. So, 2026 will not resolve Ireland’s housing challenge, but it will help determine its direction. The framework is largely in place, the task now is to ensure delivery follows consistently, at scale and over time.

Sarah Murray

Director at Savills New Homes

The robust private buyer demand for new homes experienced in 2025 has continued into the new year, with several significant sales launches already successfully completed in January 2026.

This strong demand will remain a key feature of the market for the foreseeable future as, despite some increases in supply – from apartment developments in particular – supply continues to lag demand, with the expected completions of 30,000 to 35,000 units for 2025 falling well short of target.

Sarah Murray, head of new homes at Savills

As a result of the undersupply, prices have continued to increase – but buyers, especially first-time buyers, are achieving home ownership by utilising the Government- supported incentives such as the Help to Buy and the shared-equity First Home Scheme. The latter scheme has continued to evolve, with price ceilings recently revised in 17 of the 31 local authority areas, ensuring it remains relevant in 2026.

While the first-time buyer will continue to be the prevalent new homes buyer type, all buyers are seeing value in purchasing an A-rated home, including the new apartment stock which is often enabled by the Croí Cónaithe scheme. This ongoing buyer interest and strong take-up of newbuild apartments is critical as it provides evidence to the market that quality apartments are a home of choice for today’s buyer. Such sales data enables future projects, in turn leading to more supply and providing more choice to future home buyers.

Ray Palmer-Smith

Director at Knight Frank New Homes

Last year was busy for the new homes market. Data from the CSO shows that, during the period January-November 2025, sales were 9 per cent higher compared with the same period in 2024. Aided by the Help to Buy and First Home schemes, first-time buyers continue to underpin the growth in new home transactions, recording a 19 per cent increase during the same period. Continued economic growth, a resilient labour market and a strong mortgage approvals pipeline suggest that 2026 will be another active year.

Ray Palmer Smith, director of new homes at Knight Frank

In terms of supply, there will be little respite for the market in 2026. Forecasters are projecting that 33,000-34,000 new homes will be delivered in 2025, well below the 50,000 units that are required annually. Even more concerning is the fact that just 16,412 new homes commenced construction last year, the lowest level recorded since 2016, indicating that the supply pipeline will remain subdued. According to the CSO, new home prices increased by 5.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter, with the continued shortfall in supply expected to drive further price growth in the interim.

[ What is happening to Irish rental laws?Opens in new window ]

A number of positive measures were introduced in 2025, including the publication of the National Planning Framework Guidelines on Housing Growth and Zoning Requirements, as well as the creation of a new Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund, which together aim to increase the provision of zoned and serviced land – a key constraint.

The introduction of revised apartment design standards (albeit now referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union), reforms to rent pressure zones and a reduction in VAT were also introduced to ramp up apartment delivery, which requires a threefold increase if we are to hit our housing targets. Proactive implementation of these measures, and indeed the Planning and Development Act 2024, which is critical to removing blockages in the planning system, is essential for 2026.

Frank McSharry

Director at Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty New Homes

We anticipate continued strong demand for residential property across all segments of the market in 2026, with new homes particularly in demand. First-time buyers remain very active but rely heavily on Government initiatives to ensure affordability. We see continuing strong demand from people trading up and trading down, and strong interest from international buyers as well as Irish expats returning home.

[ Major builders pull back from legal threat over new rent rulesOpens in new window ]

Supply remains well below the required level. High-density apartment schemes are critical to materially increasing housing delivery levels, particularly within urban areas. However, notwithstanding strong demand, the viability of new developments has remained challenging across most locations. Proposed amendments to the apartment design guidelines (albeit, subject to legal uncertainty following a referral by the High Court to the European Court of Justice, arising from a judicial review) have the potential to deliver meaningful cost efficiencies and partially bridge the existing viability gap.

Frank McSharry, divisional director of new homes at Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

In addition, the reduction in VAT on new apartments to 9 per cent as announced in Budget 2026 is expected to provide further support to delivery.

We strongly believe that the Croí Cónaithe scheme has significant potential to facilitate increased apartment delivery; however, adjustments to the timing of payments to builders are required to ensure that smaller-scale developers can effectively avail of the scheme.

The Government’s new housing plan outlines strategies aimed at significantly increasing home delivery numbers, with significant investment going into the LDA and utility providers to improve the infrastructural deficit within the country. The stated goal of delivering 300,000 new homes by 2030 is highly ambitious, but it does reinforce the policy intent and funding commitment to address Ireland’s housing shortage. Continuation of the first-time buyer schemes (we strongly recommend a revision of the Help to Buy price threshold) will be an important part of this delivery, as will continued reform of the planning system.

David Lawlor

Director at Hooke & MacDonald New Homes

We are at a critical stage in the evolution of the new homes market in Ireland. Demand is at an all-time high, particularly from first-time buyers, resulting from bulging demographics and a thriving economy. On the other hand, supply is increasing, but not at a pace that will match or come close to Government targets or homebuyer needs.

The building industry is playing its part by acquiring multiple sites, seeking planning permissions in a difficult environment, producing superb quality, well-designed, energy-efficient new home developments and creating vibrant new communities throughout the country. The new entity tasked with driving a revolution in the provision of vital infrastructure is hugely significant and forms the basis for a very positive outlook for the new homes sector over the next four to five years.

The reduction in hybrid working by banks and other organisations is putting an increased emphasis on public transport proximity and service

One downside is the continuing lack of viability for apartment construction. The Croí Cónaithe scheme is welcome and provides a boost for qualifying first-time buyers and other owner-occupiers. However, other incentives are urgently needed for the apartment sector to thrive.

David Lawlor, director of Hooke & MacDonald New Homes

The Help to Buy, First Home and Affordable Purchase schemes are providing invaluable support for aspiring home buyers.

Notable trends relating to homebuyer considerations when deciding where to buy a new home include proximity to schools and childcare, parking space provision and affordability. The reduction in hybrid working by banks and other organisations is putting an increased emphasis on public transport proximity and service.

One other new trend is sales being achieved off plans, before they are built, usually with the benefit of a show unit or a well-equipped marketing suite. Technology is set to play an increasing part in the new homes market with AI and video enhancements. All in all, an exciting time ahead for the market and for homebuyers.

Will Coonan

Director at Coonan Property

As 2026 gets under way, the outlook for the new homes market in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) is cautiously optimistic, though significant challenges remain. Demand for housing continues to far outstrip supply, and while positive policy measures are in place, delivery remains the key constraint.

Government supports aimed at helping buyers on to the property ladder continue to play an important role. The Help to Buy Scheme has been extended until December 2029, offering first-time buyers up to €30,000 in tax relief. The First Home Scheme has also increased its price caps by €25,000, with county-specific limits, improving affordability for many buyers. However, the overall impact of these initiatives continues to be limited by the shortage of new homes coming to market.

There have been some encouraging policy developments. The establishment of a Joint Utilities and Transport Clearing House is intended to improve co-ordination between local authorities, utilities and transport bodies, while the Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund aims to support construction-ready projects. These measures have the potential to unlock stalled developments, though their success will depend on timely implementation.

[ Appetite for radical change grows as voters’ patience wears thin over housing crisisOpens in new window ]

In the first nine months of 2025, just over 24,000 new homes were completed, representing a 13 per cent increase on the same period in 2024. Despite this improvement, commencements declined sharply year on year, raising concerns about future supply. Overall output remains well below the Government’s target of 40,000 to 50,000 homes annually.

The majority of completions continue to be concentrated in the GDA, where demand remains exceptionally strong. Purchasers are ready to buy, but constrained supply, a lack of zoned and serviced land, and planning delays linked to judicial reviews continue to restrict delivery.

Looking ahead, increased zoning of appropriately located land and timely investment in infrastructure will be critical. The commencement of the Maynooth Eastern Ring Road in December 2025 is a positive example, easing congestion and opening up land capable of delivering up to 1,000 homes.

Sustainability is also becoming a defining feature of the market. Growing demand for green mortgages, which offer lower interest rates on energy-efficient homes, is driving greater awareness of running costs and environmental performance.

If supply barriers can be addressed, 2026 has the potential to see a meaningful increase in housing delivery.