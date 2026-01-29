Irish home completions rose by a fifth to 36,284 units last year

Irish home completions rose by 20.4 per cent last year to 36,284 units, to come in ahead of the expectations of both the Central Bank and Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) – even if they fell well short of targets set by the Government when it was formed a year ago.

More than half – or 57.6 per cent – of the completions for the full year of 2025 were in Dublin or the mideast of the country, including counties Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The number of apartments completed rose by 38.7 per cent to 12,047, while scheme housing units increased by 13.1 per cent, according to the data. Single dwellings advanced by 12.5 per cent to 5,929 units.

The Coalition had set a target when it was formed last January of delivering 41,000 homes in 2025 as part of a broader aim of 300,000 units being built by the end of the decade.

That target quickly became unrealistic. The Central Bank estimated late last year that 33,000 homes would be built, while the ESRI forecast an outcome in the region of 35,000 completions.

The Government effectively abandoned setting specific annual targets late last year as it reaffirmed its commitment to 300,000 new homes by 2030.