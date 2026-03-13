What will €595,000 buy in France, Italy, Portugal Spain and Donegal?

Italy: Perugia

This Italian property is on a plot outside the village of Marsciano about 20km from Perugia. As you enter the main house a staircase leads upstairs, where you’ll find a kitchen, diningroom and livingroom that all open out to a balcony. There are three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the ground floor there are storerooms and former stables along with a garage. On the grounds beside the pool is a summer house with fitted kitchen and pizza oven, as well as a bedroom and bathroom. There is also a covered seating area in the garden and two barns that could be converted.

€595,000 Agent: jaklin-riegelmann.com

Antiqua Iglesia, Letterkenny

Co Donegal: Letterkenny

Antiqua Iglesia is a Gothic revival-style former Church of Ireland church just outside Letterkenny in Donegal. It has been completely renovated, with its ecclesiastical heritage evident throughout from the windows to the vaulted ceilings and arched doorways. With a floor area of 249sq m (2,680sq ft), the D2-rated property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, two reception rooms and a utility room. It sits on private grounds that are bordered by fencing and mature trees, with a stone entrance and wrought iron gates.

€595,000 Agent: Rainey Estate Agents

Traditional house in Vexin

France: Vexin

Just 70km outside Paris is a small village in the Vexin region where this traditional French house is located. Outside is a walled garden and enclosed courtyard. Inside is a charming interior with shuttered windows, original tiled floors and large rooms. It is spread out over 241sq m (2,594sq ft) and has an impressive entrance hall, diningroom, kitchen, livingroom and office on the ground floor. There are five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a shower room and two toilets upstairs. The house has a large attic and a wine cellar as well as an outbuilding and small garage.

€595,000 Agent: groupe-mercure.fr

Villa in Algarve

Portugal: Algarve

This colourful villa between Paderne and São Bartolomeu de Messines is 18km from Albufeira. Set out over 165sq m (1,776sq ft), it has an open-plan kitchen and living area, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a laundry room. Outside there is a pool and a fish pond, plus outdoor seating areas. It is a short drive to the shops and restaurants, and 20 minutes to the beach. The house is in good condition, and the grounds are fully landscaped.

€595,000 Agent: divine-home.co.uk

Townhouse in Murcia

Spain: Murcia

Located on the Costa Calida in the Murcia region of Spain, La Manga is a popular spot with Irish tourists and buyers. This four-bedroom townhouse is in La Manga Club Resort, with views over the golf course. The property is laid out over three levels and has a kitchen, livingroom, diningroom and terrace on one level. The top floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the lower floor has another bedroom and a two-car garage. There is a private garden and rooftop solarium, and residents have access to the facilities at the resort.