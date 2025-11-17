Courts

Government signals plan to replace apartment planning standards amid legal challenge

Minister for Housing to take ‘precautionary approach’ by assessing impact of new rule on apartment sizes, court hears

Minister for Housing James Browne issued guidelines for far-reaching changes to apartment sizes. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Minister for Housing James Browne issued guidelines for far-reaching changes to apartment sizes. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Fiachra Gallagher
Mon Nov 17 2025 - 19:162 MIN READ

The Government has indicated it intends to replace apartment planning standards published in July amid an ongoing legal challenge.

The development comes in the High Court proceedings brought against the apartment standards by four councillors and a journalist.

The guidelines introduced changes aimed at bridging a “viability gap”, the Government said, that had stymied apartment building.

These changes included an increase in the number of studio apartments developers could include in a project and a reduction in the minimum permitted size of apartments.

READ MORE

Gardaí believe Co Louth crash survivors can help with investigation

Why is the State selling a beautiful building on Baggot Street instead of using it?

The most astonishing quarter-hour in Irish football history

Ireland’s Changing Suburbs: ‘Glanmire was a village when I moved here’

The challenge against the guidelines – issued in July by Minister for Housing James Browne – has been taken by Labour’s Darragh Moriarty, the Green Party’s David Healy and Dan Boyle, Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy and former Irish Times environment editor Frank McDonald.

Eight minimum size studio apartments would fit into one tennis court ]

They claim that the guidelines should have been subject to an environmental impact assessment. They are seeking several orders, including one quashing the Minister’s apartment guidelines.

On Monday, Tom Flynn SC, appearing for the applicants, referred to correspondence received by his side from the State, indicating the Minister’s intention to prepare a draft national planning statement with a view to replacing the guidelines issued in July.

As provided for in the Planning and Development Act 2024, a national planning statement comprises policies to support proper planning and sustainable development, and guidance for the implementation of those policies.

According to the letter, the Minister proposes adopting a “precautionary approach” by carrying out an environmental impact assessment of the national planning statement to replace the existing guidelines.

The intention to do so is made without prejudice to the State’s position that an environmental impact assessment of the guidelines was not required.

Mr Flynn said the State has indicated that it would continue to defend the High Court proceedings.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys previously set a date in December for the hearing of the case.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher is an Irish Times journalist