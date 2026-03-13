Ulster charge back to take rousing win at Edinburgh

URC: Edinburgh 19 Ulster 40

Ulster climbed to third in the URC table after producing a stunning second-half effort to score 26 unanswered points for a rare and highly-valuable away win.

Richie Murphy’s side, who trailed 19-14 at half-time, all scored six tries despite being reduced to 14 on two occasions following an early yellow card for Zac Ward followed by another for Harry Sheridan, which was upgraded to a 20-minute red on review.

With Ward already in the bin, Edinburgh scored after five minutes through Ross Thompson, who then converted for an early lead.

Ulster hit back through lock Charlie Irvine after nine minutes, Jack Murphy’s conversion tying the scores. before Edinburgh responded with a 20th-minute try from Harry Patterson, Thompson again adding the extras.

A third try for Edinburgh came 10 minutes later when a superb attack resulted in Wes Goosen surging through. Thompson’s conversion stayed out after hitting the upright, but the hosts now led 19-7.

Ulster's Zac Ward is tackled by Edinburgh's Liam McConnell. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

On 34 minutes, Ulster broke out of their 22 through Bryn Ward, with the impressive Juarno Augustus eventually crossing the line. Murphy’s conversion cut the deficit to five, ending a frenetic first half 19-14.

Sheridan became the second Ulster player to march to the bin, shown a yellow for a high hit on Boyle which was subsequently upgraded to red.

Regardless, Ulster just got stronger. Zac Ward put Jake Flannery over in the corner. Murphy was unable to convert the magnificent try, but 14-man Ulster had tied it up again.

Edinburgh were then also reduced to 14 when Harri Morris took Cormac Izuchukwu out in the air from the restart, leading to a yellow card that was unsurprisingly upgraded to a 20-minute red.

The net result was Ulster’s fifth try on 67 minutes. McKee diving over and Murphy again converting with Ben Carson adding number six in the rout.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 MINS: Thompson try, con 7-0; 10: Irvine try, Murphy con 7-7; 20: Paterson try, Thompson con 14-7; 31: Goosen try 19-7; 36: Augustus try, Murphy con 19-14; Half-time 19-14; 50: Flannery try 19-19; 61: Wilson try, Murphy con 19-26; 68: McKee try, Murphy con 19-33; 72: Carson try, Murphy con 19-40

EDINBURGH: H Paterson; M Satala, P O’Conor, M Tuipulotu, W Goosen; R Thompson, B Vellacott; B Venter, D Richardson, A Williams, M Sykes, G Young; L McConnell, C Boyle, B Muncaster. Replacements: J Brown for O’Conor (20-29 mins), Brown for Goosen (38), O Blyth-Lafferty for Williams (52), C Shiel for Vellacott (57), C Scott for Thompson (70), T Currie for Muncaster (71), D Richardson for Boyle (75).

20-min red card: Morris (63 mins).

ULSTER: M Lowry; W Kok, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, Z Ward; J Murphy, D Shanahan; A Bell, R Herring, T McAllister; H Sheridan, C Irvine; C Izuchukwu, B Ward, J Augustus. Replacements: C McKee for Shanahan (3 mins), B Carson for Postlethwaite (36), J Flannery for Hume (42), S Wilson for McAllister, D McCann for B Ward (both 48), J McCormick for Herring, S Crean for Bell (both 59), B Ward for Izuchukwu (65).

Yellow card: Z Ward (2 mins)

20-min red card: Sheridan (45 mins).

Referee: F Vedovelli (ITA).