Look inside: Luxury four-bed home in boutique development on Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4

Address : 3 Shrewsbury Gardens, 20 Shrewsbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €4,500,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Set behind private gates on one of the most exclusive streets in the capital, The Collection at 20 Shrewsbury Road was first brought to the market in 2022.

The seven high-end terraced homes designed by de Blacam and Meagher sold collectively for more than €26.5 million since their launch, the last of which (number 2) is listed on the Property Price Register as having sold for in excess of €2.55 million in March 2025.

When launched by Knight Frank, asking prices started at €3 million, with €7 million for the largest (number 7) – which achieved €5,770,925 according to the register in 2022, though readers should note the buyers paid the VAT rate of 13.5 per cent applicable to the sale of new homes, bringing their total outlay to €6,549,999.

Nestled between embassies and some of the most expensive homes in the country, where home cinemas, swimming pools and wine caves are par for the course, the Glenveagh development – designed to be sympathetic to the character of the surrounding Edwardian and Victorian architecture – sits on the site of the former library of Sir Alfred Chester Beatty within perfectly coiffed grounds.

Homes within this gated development have private lifts, media rooms and secure parking for up to three cars.

Number 3 is the first of these homes to enter the resale market, since it was sold for a sum in the region of €3,473,000 (€3,059,912 as recorded, plus 13.5 per cent VAT) in June 2023.

Set over four floors, this four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 380sq m (4,090sq ft) and every square inch within has been considered in terms of design and function, as the current owner has put her own stamp on the place with some high-end additions.

A real attraction of these houses is the underground parking, with a private, automated roller-door garage and private lift that serves all floors within. It takes the headaches of weather vagaries away – where you’ll never have to step outside from your home in the rain again. Having a lift means never having to climb the stairs, which will come in handy for unloading luggage and shopping – and laundry, considering the utility is at basement level.

Adjacent to the internal garage and utility lies a comms room, loo and family/media room. Here, plush carpets add warmth while a bespoke media wall has lots of hidden storage and automated recessed lighting helps create different moods. From here there is access to a courtyard garden, which in turn leads to the garden above.

Entrance to The Collection on Shrewsbury Road

Hall

Dining area

Kitchen, with Mont Blanc marble feature wall

At hall level, bespoke panelling creates a refined aesthetic and floor-to-ceiling storage allows the entire place to be streamlined and clutter free. To the left of the hallway is a sumptuous livingroom with hardwood flooring and a large bay window that floods the place with light. Recessed lighting adds to the ambience and bespoke cabinetry flanking each side of a marble fireplace offers lots of storage.

Double pocket doors, which can be closed for privacy, mark the entrance to the dining area and kitchen. Designed by Rhatigan & Hick and blending functionality and elegance, the kitchen has a Mont Blanc marble feature wall and hand-painted cabinetry. Even the pantry has been well considered, with subtle lighting and vegan leather lining. From here double doors lead to an outside dining space with granite paving for summer soirées.

Two floors above is the sleeping accommodation, with four generous en suite bedrooms. When these houses were first released the principal bedroom was located on the top floor, with a balcony overlooking the communal gardens. The current owner changed this to have the principal bedroom located on the first floor, where a former study has been converted into a good-sized dressingroom. In terms of opulence, the principal suite – which has a lovely bay window – now has a full wall of storage and measures 50sq m.

On the top floor, what was the intended principal bedroom also has a dressingroom, but it is the balcony here with views of the gardens and neighbouring trees that make it feel quite a special place.

To say the property is turnkey is an understatement as it has a brand-new feel to it. Its Ber rating is an excellent A2 and it has underfloor heating throughout. It is listed through DNG for sale as POA (Price on Application), but is expected to command in the region of €4.5 million.

Livingroom

Media/family room at basement level