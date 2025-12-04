The most expensive Irish homes sold in 2025: From a seaside haven to a record-breaking penthouse

Against the backdrop of the Government’s latest plan to “activate supply” to address the ongoing and serious dearth of affordable homes in the State, Ireland’s prime residential market continues to carry on regardless, with strong levels of transactional activity recorded over the last year.

As the end of 2025 approaches, an examination of the Property Price Register (PPR) shows that approximately 1,400 sales have been completed nationally for sums of €1 million and above. The figure shows an approximate 13 per cent increase on the 1,235 sales transacted at this level in the same period last year and a 17 per cent uplift on the 1,200 €1 million-plus sales recorded in 2023.

A further inspection of the register shows that approximately 200 sales with a value of €2 million and above were completed in Ireland in the 11-month period to the end of November, while more than 50 homes changed hands for at least €3 million and approximately 20 homes sold for more than €4 million – with the most valuable sale weighing in at €9.75 million.

What follows are the top 10 residential sales by value this year. Where they appear on the register, the recorded figure reflects the amount paid for the principal residence and up to an acre of land. When a residential property sale includes more than an acre of land, the value of that extra land is not included on the register.

Seagrange

1. Seagrange, Sandycove Avenue East, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Sale price: €9.75m

€9.75m Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

This five-bedroom villa-style home almost achieved the €10 million asking price it was brought to the market with in September 2024. It is registered to have sold for €9.75 million on January 31st this year.

The 594sq m (6,394sq ft) detached five-bedroom home sits on three quarters of an acre looking out to the sea in Sandycove. Built in 1840, the period home had been completely refurbished and modernised since it was last purchased in 2004.

It joins its neighbours on The Irish Times’ top sales list. That includes St Kilda, which was the most expensive house sold in the State in 2022 at €12.5 million, and Mornington House, which was fourth on the same list having achieved €7.2 million.

There is no surprise as to why these homes are prime real estate, hidden away as they are close to the Forty Foot bathing place and the James Joyce Martello tower, with gardens that run down to the sea. Read our full review

Templeville

2. Templeville, 44 Temple Road, Dublin 6

Sale price: €7.325m

€7.325m Agent: DNG

This elegant detached six-bedroom home went to market in October 2024 and sold for €7.325 million in August this year, according to the register.

The Victorian home, extending to 505sq m (5,436sq ft), features period details throughout and a beautifully landscaped back garden that measures a substantial 0.72 of an acre. It is located on a sought-after stretch of period homes just 3.5km from St Stephen’s Green on the south side of Dublin city, with the villages of Dartry and Rathmines close by.

The property previously made headlines in 2004 when it was sold for €10 million, one of the highest sums paid for a property in the State that year.

No 27 The Nicholson

3. 27 The Nicholson, Lansdowne Place, Dublin 4

Sale price: €7.2m (Sum of €6,343,612 recorded on PPR excludes VAT at 13.5 per cent).

€7.2m (Sum of €6,343,612 recorded on PPR excludes VAT at 13.5 per cent). Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Savills

The sale of the penthouse apartment at 27 The Nicholson at Lansdowne Place broke the record earlier this year for the highest-ever sum achieved for an apartment in the State. The sale appeared on the register as having closed in August for a sum of €6,343,612.33, which clocked up to €7,199,999 once the 13.5 per cent VAT rate on new dwellings is applied.

The sale came in at €300,000 below the €7.5 million asking price set by joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Savills when it was brought to the market in March.

Extending to 353sq m (3,800sq ft), the penthouse sold for about €1,895 per sq ft of its interior space, while roof terraces on each side of the property add another 345sq m (3,815sq ft) to its footprint. Lansdowne Place is known for its luxury amenities, including a fitness suite, a wellness centre and a morning lounge where coffee, pastries and newspapers are provided. Read more

St Catherine’s

4. St Catherine’s, 87 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Sale price: €7.1m

€7.1m Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

The Ailesbury Road home formerly owned by Chris Comerford, the late Greencore chief executive, is recorded as having sold for €7.1 million in June of this year, a sum €400,000 below the €7.5 million asking price it was brought to the market with in March.

Number 87, or St Catherine’s, is on the sunny side of one of the most affluent residential streets in the capital. Extending to 448sq m (4,820sq ft), it is set out over three levels with various returns.

“It is exactly what you would expect from a home of such stature, with the high ceilings, decorative plasterwork, original stained glass and imposing archways,” The Irish Times said. Read more

Ananda in Killiney

5. Ananda, St George’s Avenue, Killiney, Co Dublin

Sale price: €5.75m

€5.75m Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This stunning coastal home went up for sale through Lisney in February of this year with a €7.5 million guide price, and later sold for €5.75 million in June, according to the register. The property had been on the market with different agents over the past four years. It first came for sale in February 2021 with a price tag of €10 million.

The colossal 929sq m (10,000sq ft) home with sea views was described by The Irish Times at the time as “an extraordinary home – largely shielded from public view on its discreet Killiney hilltop site”. Read more

Gortanore in Foxrock

6. Gortanore, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Sale price: €5.525m including up to an acre of land

This Brighton Road property, said to be in derelict condition with fire damage, and its three-acre site was purchased in June, according to the register, by luxury homes developer Jamie Moran. The former Apprentice Ireland contestant’s company submitted a planning application on November 22nd in which it set out its plans to demolish the existing property and build 30 apartments on the site.

Gortanore has an interesting history. It was most recently owned by the Saudi Arabian embassy, which bought it for €5.05 million in 2013 from developer David Arnold. Arnold had previously paid a whopping €31 million for the property at the height of the Celtic Tiger in 2006, after which time his plans to build apartments on the site were scuppered by the recession.

Kindrum

7. Kindrum, Kilmacud Road Upper, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Sale price: €5.312m

€5.312m Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

This substantial Dundrum home featuring a swimming pool and a cinema room was brought to the market in May and sold for €5.312 million – more than €1.3 million over its asking price – in September, according to the register.

Extending to 797sq m (8,584sq ft) and set over three floors, the five-bedroom property occupies a 0.7-acre plot that overlooks Dundrum village and has views out to the mountains.

“The luxury home is a blend of fun and functionality,” said The Irish Times, and it features a wine cellar and a yoga studio. Read more

37 Ailesbury Road

8. 37 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Sale price: €5.2m

€5.2m Agent: Colliers

The second Ailesbury Road home to make the top 10 comes in the form of number 37. It boasts a substantial south-facing garden, and ultimately sold for €100,000 less than the guide price it carried when it came to the market in November 2024.

Built in 1830, the handsome Victorian residence extends to 435sq m (4,686 sq ft) with period features throughout. It occupies a prime position on Ailesbury Road, at the heart of Dublin 4’s embassy belt. The property had been owned by the same family for four decades.

20 Temple Gardens

9. 20 Temple Gardens, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Sale price: €5m

€5m Agent: DNG

This detached Temple Gardens Edwardian was brought to market in May 2024, and sold for €5 million (€500,000 below its asking price) in March of this year, according to the register.

“Often referred to as ‘where the quiet money lives’, the 26 houses on this stretch located between Palmerston and Merton roads are a mixture of detached and semidetached homes,” The Irish Times said. “Properties here tend to be homes for life, only changing hands through downsizing families with empty nests or estate sales.”

Extending to 337sq m (3,585sq ft), the six-bedroom home retains many period details and features a substantial south-facing back garden. Read more

21 Greenfield Park

10. 21 Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Sale price: €4.75m

€4.75m Agent: Colliers

Having served as the home for two generations of the same family since 1982, this substantial detached five-bedroom house in Donnybrook’s Greenfield Park first came to the market in September 2024 with an initial asking price of €5.25 million.

When the impressive Hamptons-style property designed by London-based architect Georgina Hutton failed to secure a buyer at that level, the price was lowered subsequently to €4.95 million. It sold for €4.75 million in July of this year, according to the register. Read more

Dublin: €4m and over

Foxrock Villa, Torquay Road, Dublin 18. Sale price: €4.691m. Agent: Savills

Aranmore, 21 Avoca Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €4.5m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Rosenberg, 31 Silchester Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin. Sale price: €4.5m. Agent: Inhous

18 Herbert Park in Ballsbridge

18 Herbert Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €4.25m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Bishops Vale House, Bishops Lane, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Sale price: €4.2m. Agent: Knight Frank

10 Longford Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €4.025m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

23 Elgin Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €4.025m. Agent: Knight Frank

31 Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €4m.

Dublin: €3m and over

6 Shrewsbury Gardens, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.965m. Agent: Knight Frank

49 Raglan Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.9m. Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Rosbarnagh on Claremont Road

Rosbarnagh, Claremont Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18. Sale price: €3.87m. Agent: Bergins

Castleville, 12 Sandymount Green, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.8m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

11 Arranmore Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.725m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Hillside, The Hill, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.7m

Melrose, Kerrymount Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €3.65m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Glasthule Lodge, Adelaide Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.62m. Agent: Bohan Hyland

18 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €3.615m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

64 Orwell Park, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €3.6m. Agent: Mullery O’Gara

3 Tempe Terrace, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.6m. Agent: Crawfords

26 Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.5m.

10 Edward Square, Edward Lane, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.5m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

15 Cambridge Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €3.5m

The Old Rectory in Clontarf

The Old Rectory, 17 Seafield Road West, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Sale price: €3.45m. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Balivor, 63 St Lawrence Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Sale price: €3.45m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty – Former lord mayor Nial Ring’s house

44 Belgrave Square West, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.4m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

44 Belgrave Square West

13 Trafalgar Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.37m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Cnoc Aluinn, 92 Coliemore Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.35m. Agent: Vincent Finnegan

Villa Milano, Vico Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.3m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

71 Palmerston Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €3.3m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

28 Claremont Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.25m. Agent: Bennetts

29 Sandymount Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.15m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

84 Eglinton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3.1m. Agent: DNG

5 De Vesci Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.08m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

20 Zion Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €3.078m. Agent: Mullery O’Gara

72 Georgian Village, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Sale price: €3.05m. Agent: DNG

Seafield House, 8 Burdett Avenue, Sandycove, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3.012m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

25 Nutley Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3m. Agent: Kelly Walsh

Sandpiper in Howth

Sandpiper, Windgate Road, Howth, Co Dublin. Sale price: €3m. Agent: Knight Frank

28 Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €3m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Currabinny, Kilmore Avenue, Killiney. Co Dublin. Sale price: €3m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Rodela, Mart Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €3m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

Dublin: €2m and over

66 Eglinton road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.975m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

Rosenallis, Seamount Road, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.95m. Agent: O’Farrell Cleere

26 Elton Park, Sandycove, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.95m. Agent: Inhous

Apt 1, 48 Upper Leeson Street, Dublin 2. Sale price: €2.95m.

4 Rostrevor Terrace, Orwell Road, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.95m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

32, The Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.91m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

30 Ulverton Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.9m. Agent: Daphne Kaye

7 Raglan Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.875m. Agent: Savills

5 Arkendale Road in Glenageary

5 Arkendale Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.87m. Agent: DNG

Estpark House, 107 Templeogue Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W. Sale price: €2.867m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

20 Ormond Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.85m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

8 Carlisle Terrace, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.85m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

5 Sandycove Avenue West, Sandycove, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.81m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Athgarvan, 41 Stillorgan Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.806m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

90 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.8m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Aldington, Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.8m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Cullenagh, Stoney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Sale price: €2.8m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Argyle and the Lodge, 4 Ballybride Manor, Rathmichael, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.75m. Agent: DNG

Abbeylands East, Military Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.75m. Agent: DNG

Meadowfield, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.75m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Arranmore, Cunningham Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.75m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

1 Uplands, The Hill, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.75m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

5 Prince Edward Terrace Upper, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.75m. Agent: DNG

67 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.725m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Barna, Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.7m. Agent: Knight Frank

Craughwell, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.7m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

9 Harcourt Terrace, Dublin 2. Sale price: €2.7m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Seaview Terrace, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.65m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Marine Lodge, Claremont Road, Howth, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.65m. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

46 Belgrave Square West, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.62m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

47 Garville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.62m. Agent: Maher Gleeson

79 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.6m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Harbour Crescent, Harbour Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.6m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

8 Garville Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.6m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

16 Deerpark Drive, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Sale price: €2.6m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Harbour Crescent, Harbour Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.6m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Ravello

Ravello, Cunningham Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.595m. Agent: Vincent Finnegan

Rock Lodge House, Claremont Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.575m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

24 Willfield Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.57m. Agent: Colliers

2 Shrewsbury Gardens, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.555m. Agent: Knight Frank

124 The Georgian Village, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Sale price: €2.55m. Agent: DFM Auctioneers

4 Herbert Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.526m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

102 Marlborough Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.525m. Agent: Mullery O’Gara

55 Terenure Road East, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.51m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Glen na Smol, Auburn, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: Price recorded as €2.5m on PPR, which comprises the house on an acre of land. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Nirvana, Coliemore Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

33 St Kevin’s Park, Dartry, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: DNG

13 Castlepark Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Nutgrove House, 59A Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Kish View, 14 Crosthwaite Park South, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

5 Iona Drive, Glasnevin, Dublin 9. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

7 St Lawrence Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Sale price: €2.475m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

27 Belgrave Square East, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.46m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

1 St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.45m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

10 Idrone Terrace, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.45m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.45m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

41 Raglan Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.43m.

Wayside, Holmston Avenue, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.425m. Agent: Vincent Finnegan

32 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.425m. Agent: Bergins

Victoria Lodge, 9 Seafield Avenue, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.42m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

69 Cowper Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.42m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

21 Coundon Court, Killiney, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.4m. Agent: Vincent Finnegan

Winterwood, Carpenterstown Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Winterwood, Carpenterstown Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Sale price: €2.4m. Agent: Palmer Auctioneers

While the former Castleknock home of the late businessman and former Dunnes Stores supremo Ben Dunne was recorded on the property register as having sold for €2.4 million on September 1st, that price reflects the amount paid for the principal residence and just one acre from its 4.4-acre site. The Irish Times understands the property achieved about €11 million in total once its entire grounds are accounted for.

The eight-bedroom property was purchased by a developer; and according to Fingal County Council planning records, a company called Winterwood Developments applied for permission last February to demolish the house and build 175 residential units and a creche on the site. Permission for the development was granted by An Coimisiún Pleanála following an appeal, just over two weeks after the sale closed.

Waterford-based Palmer Auctioneers posted news of the off-market sale to its Instagram page on September 26th, writing that the agency was “honoured to be entrusted with the sale”.

56 Nutley Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.4m.

Kincora in Foxrock

Kincora, Avonmore, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.4m. Agent: Savills

13 Pembroke Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.4m. Agent: Bergins

11 Sandycove Avenue East, Sandycove, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.4m

Bellevue, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.38m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Clonbur House, Martin’s Row, Chapelizod, Dublin 20. Sale price: €2.375m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

6 Royal Terrace East, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.375m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

4 St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.4m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

107 Hampton Park, St. Helen’s Wood, Booterstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.4m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

33 North Avenue, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.365m. Agent: Mullery O’Gara

13 Grove Lawn, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.35m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

29 Pembroke Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.339m. Agent: Mullery O’Gara

Abingdon in Shankill

Abingdon, Shanganagh Road, Shankill, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.4m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Carrick, 2 Claremont Road, Howth, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.3m. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

3 Seapoint Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price €2.315m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

48 Garville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.3m. Agent Mullery O’Gara

30 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.3m. Agent: DNG

23 Leeson Park Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.3m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Caelum, Claremont Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.275m. Agent: DNG

111 Anglesea Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.275m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Rathlin, 11 Hillside Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: DNG

32 Abington, Malahide, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Stanley Estate Agents

Woodley, 6 Bushy Park Gardens, Terenure, Dublin 6W. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Sealawn, Shielmartin Road, Sutton, Dublin 13. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

2 Kinloch, Gordon Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ferara, Claremont Pines, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Artio, 43B Woodlands Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

32 Oakley Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Eoghcill, Quarry Road, Rathmichael, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.23m. Agent: Colliers

Parkview, 5 Park Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.23m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

44 York Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.207m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Palmyra, 39 Woodlands Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Cuala, Greenfields Road, Sutton, Dublin 13. Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Karen Mulvaney

33 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Colliers

54 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Knocklayd, Gordon Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

7 Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.188m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Amici, Ardeevin Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.17m.

96 Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.12m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

36 Belmont Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.16m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

181 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Sale price: €2.15m. Agent: Hamill Estate Agents

6 Hazel Lane, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Sale price: €2.15m.

Mountgorry, Mart Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.125m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

18 Belgrave Square North, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.12m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.114m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

2 St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.114m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

3 Victoria Lane, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.1m. Agent: Knight Frank

78 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.1m

15 Rostrevor Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.1m.

Stoneleigh, Palmerston Park, Dartry, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.1m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

43 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.1m. Agent: Bohan Hyland

2 Heytesbury Lane

2 Heytesbury Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.08m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

17 Harcourt Terrace, Dublin 2. Sale price: €2.075m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

4 Greenmount Road, Terenure, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.075m. Agent: DNG

54 Woodbine Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.075m. Agent: Mullery O’Gara

7 The Terrace, Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2.075m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

43 St Helen’s Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.06m. Agent: John O’Sullivan Property Consultants

22 Villiers Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2.05m. Agent: Mullery O’Gara

24 Belmont Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.04m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Garryhinch, 17 Granville Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.03m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

2 Ailesbury Grove, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.025m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

12 St John’s Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2.02m

70 Albert Road Lower, Sandycove, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2.005m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

The Coach House, Bolton Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Sale price: €2m. Agent: DNG

33 Nutley Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2m. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Dungriffin House, Dungriffin Road, Howth, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2m

12 The Birches, Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Sale price: €2m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

Strathmore, Palmerston Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2m.

25 Castlewood Avenue, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

173 Strand Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2m.

54 Leinster Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2m. Agent: DNG

84 Sandford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Sale price: €2m. Agent: DNG

41 Sydney Parade Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

29 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Sale price: €2m. Agent: Colliers

13 Eaton Square, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Sale price: €2m

Sales outside Dublin over €2m

Rahinstown, Summerhill, Co Meath. Sale price: Price recorded on PPR as €3.15m, which comprises the house and an acre of land

Ross House, Clew Bay, Westport, Co Mayo. Sale price €3m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Birdstown Estate, Co Donegal. Sale price: €2.95m. Agent: Savills

Oldtown Manor, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare. Sale price: €2.85m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Sandycove Cottage, Kinsale, Co Cork. Sale price: €2.82m

Spruce Lodge in Co Wicklow

Spruce Lodge, Ballyrogan, Redcross, Co Wicklow. Sale price: Price recorded as €2.75m on PPR, which comprises the house on an acre of land. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Currahoo House, Kinsale, Co Cork. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: Savills

An Carrig, The Ramparts, Kinsale, Co Cork. Sale price: €2.5m

Weston House, Thomastown, Duleek, Co Meath. Sale price: €2.5m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Leighmoney More House, Dunderrow, Kinsale, Co Cork. Sale price: €2.45m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Angel Dei, 14 Kendalstown Rise, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: DNG

Dromin House and Lodge, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Sale price: €2.325m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Sans Souci, Douglas Road, Cork. Sale price: €2.25m. Agent: Stokes Auctioneers

Knockbawn, Portland Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Foggy Hill, 3 North Shore, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Keller Williams

Gladonia, Cliff Road, Tramore, Co Waterford. Sale price: €2.183m. Agent: Griffin Auctioneers

Dunboy, Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Sale price: €2.175m. Agent: Colliers

Carrig House, Lower Glanmire Road, Tivoli, Cork. Sale price: €2.097m. Agent: ERA Downey McCarthy

Springfield House, Clane, Co Kildare. Sale price: Price recorded on PPR as €2.06m, which comprises the house and an acre of land. Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald

Pine Lodge, Lackandarragh, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Sale price: €2.042m

Glenderreen House & Farm, Co Carlow. Sale price: €2m. Agent: Savills

9 Ardbrack, Kinsale, Co Cork. Sale price: €2m. Agent: James Murphy & Co Auctioneers

Station House, Station Road, Adare, Co Limerick. Sale price: €2m