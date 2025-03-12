Look inside: The Dublin 4 penthouse seeking a record-breaking €7.5m

Address : 27 The Nicholson, Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €7,500,000 Agent : Savills and Sherry FitzGerald

The words of the late Roy Orbison spring to mind when talking to the concierge at Lansdowne Place. Anything you want, they’ve got it, and if they don’t, they’ll do their best to sort it.

When it comes to this Dublin 4 development, you’re not just buying a home, you’re buying into an exclusive community that has book clubs, wine nights and a golf society.

There is a lounge area where you can enjoy a coffee and read the morning papers. The private diningroom can be booked if you want to entertain, with a kitchen for caterers hidden away behind.

The spa with sauna and steam room are heated upon request, ensuring everything is at the right temperature before your arrival. The cinema is also on a reservation-only basis, so you can invite friends over and have it to yourselves. The gym is fully equipped and can be accessed from a separate back door if you don’t want to go through reception after your workout.

Staircase

Dining area

Livingroom

Kitchen

Discretion is everything at this address, which is probably why big names such as Rod Stewart and Roy Keane have reportedly purchased here.

The first apartments at the Ballsbridge development were released to the market about five years ago. There is a total of 215 residences at scheme, with just two penthouses and three duplex units left to be sold through joint agents Savills and Sherry FitzGerald.

Exclusivity comes at a price, however, with number 27, The Nicholson, the largest of the penthouses with four bedrooms and a study, now on the market for €7.5 million.

If this price is achieved, it will set a new record for Ireland’s most expensive apartment. You won’t have to look too far to find the current record holder as it was set by another penthouse at Lansdowne Place in the Burbridge block, which sold for €7 million in autumn 2023.

Hallway and stairs

Principal bedroom

Architects O’Mahony Pike did a great job of making such a large-scale scheme, slap bang in the centre of Dublin 4, feel unobtrusive. The vision behind the design was to create a classical pavilion-style development that would fit in with the neighbouring Victorian houses.

Although the buildings are new, the site feels mature. There are terraces and landscaped gardens that are filled with new planting but also retain the specimen trees from the old gardens, bordered by the original railings.

Number 27 has direct lift access from the underground car park or from the ground floor of the block. When you exit the lift, you are met by two separate entrances. One door leads into the living area of the penthouse and the other into the study.

The marble-clad hallway has a double-height window to showcase the city views and a staircase up to the roof garden. The accommodation inside is laid out over 353sq m (3,800sq ft), with the roof terraces on each side adding another 345sq m (3,815sq ft) to the footprint of the property.

To the left is an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area. The beautiful units by O’Connors of Drumleck are finished in a Macassar ebony veneer with Pietra marble countertops. The roof terrace off the kitchen enjoys the morning sun, while the one on the other side of the building benefits from the evening sun.

There are three en suite bedrooms behind the kitchen, as well as a utility room.

To the right of the hallway is a large livingroom with access to the terrace. The study is bright with two full-length windows and is large enough to conduct small meetings.

The principal bedroom suite is beyond this, with a spa-like bathroom and access to the terrace.

As the penthouse is on the eighth floor, the roof terraces – with views of the Aviva, the city and over to the Dublin mountains – are not overlooked by any other apartments.

While beyond most budgets, it’s easy to see why a residence at Lansdowne Place is a secure, central, low-hassle and discreet option for those who have the means to invest.