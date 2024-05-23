Substantial Edwardian on sizeable plot in Temple Gardens for €5.5m

Address : 20 Temple Gardens, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €5,500,000 Agent : DNG

Aside from a semidetached mews that sold for €1.1 million in 2016, the ballpark average of selling prices for houses in Temple Gardens is €4.4 million, according to sales since 2013 on the Property Price Register.

Often referred to as “where the quiet money lives”, the 26 homes on this stretch located between Palmerston and Merton Roads are a mixture of detached and semidetached homes.

One of the attractions, besides the leafy Dublin 6 suburb with its location just a short stroll to the Luas green -line stop at Cowper and it having a number of schools on its doorstep, is that these mostly Edwardian houses have substantial gardens.

Properties here tend to be homes for life, only changing hands through downsizing families with empty nests or estate sales.

The house has three reception rooms including a drawingroom with a bay window

The property has one of the largest gardens on the road so there is room to expand

This week DNG launched number 20 Temple Gardens to the market. Just a a 3.2km walk from St Stephen’s Green, it has been home to the same family for the past 70 years, so needs a new custodian for its 337sq m (3,585sq ft) of lovely period proportions that would benefit from refurbishment to bring it up to date.

Set principally over two floors, the detached property retains much of its period details including cornices, tall ceilings, period fireplaces and picture rails. It lies on a private 0.36-acre site, with superb south-facing gardens, and there is also a garage to the side and separate outhouses entered independently via a gated pedestrian side access.

At hall level are two fine reception rooms overlooking the front garden, and the drawingroom benefits from a feature bay window (echoed in the principal bedroom overhead). A further reception room lies to the rear and opens out to the gardens. Four well-proportioned bedrooms (one with a dressingroom) lie on the first floor, while two further bedrooms are on second floor.

And, like its location, gardens will be a big attraction to those with deep pockets in search of a Dublin 6 home. Extending to 42.3m (139ft) in length, the rear garden is laid out with lawn and well-stocked flower beds amid a scattering of well-positioned evergreen trees. It is one of the largest plots on Temple Gardens, according to selling agents DNG, so there is potential to extend, or indeed develop the site subject to the necessary planning permissions.

Rear elevation

The property is located in a leafy south Dublin suburb

To the front, there’s plenty of parking behind wrought-iron railings and gates, and a pedestrian entrance leads to a wide side entrance to the rear garden.

It is the 10th house to come to the market on this desirable road since 2010, showing how these houses make forever homes. Number 20 Temple Gardens is now on the market seeking €5.5 million through DNG.