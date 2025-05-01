Fun meets functionality at substantial Dundrum home with pool and cinema for €3.95m

Address : Kindrum, Kilmacud Road Upper, Dublin 14 Price : €3,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The owners of Kindrum in Dublin 14 thought of everything when building their home – from a swimming pool to a wine cellar, and a yoga studio to a home cinema – this 797sq m (8,584sq ft) house has it all.

Built in 2011, the original bungalow on the site in the heart of Dundrum was knocked and hundreds of tonnes of soil were trucked in to elevate the 0.7-acre plot that overlooks the village and has views out to the mountains.

The owners had a clear idea of what they were looking for as they entered the project, and architect Gillian Murphy of Murphy Austin delivered in spades when she came up with the plans for the villa-style property.

Set out over three floors, the luxury home is a blend of fun and functionality. Inside the stained-glass front doors is a double-height hallway with a mezzanine office above. The accommodation on this floor flows from one room to the other, with pocket doors hidden away so any room can be closed off if desired.

To the right of the hall is the formal livingroom with an open fire. In the centre of the house is a charming square-shaped office with windows in two of the corners. At the back of the house is a more relaxed family room and diningroom to one side of the kitchen, and a large study, or playroom, to the other.

The light-filled kitchen is the kind of room that foodies dream of. There is a La Cornue range cooker of the type that can be found in professional kitchens, as well as a built-in double oven for the amateurs. In the centre of the room is an over-sized island and there is also a walk-in pantry.

Behind this open layout, there is a laundry room with a chute from the airing cupboard upstairs, a boot room that opens to the front driveway and a fully fitted utility room.

The second kitchen is outside and is just as impressive. The dining space is fully covered and has overhead heaters as well as automatic blinds that can be lowered to shield the seating area from wind or rain. For cooking, there is a stone pizza oven, a La Cornue rotisserie, a barbecue and a sink.

At the lower level in the garden is the pool house with sedum roof. It is kitted out as a gym with a sauna, changing rooms and shower. The pool was covered over seven years ago, but it still exists underneath the wooden floor and can easily be reinstated, and the pump room is in perfect working order.

The meticulously maintained lawn is surrounded by mature trees, box hedging and colourful plants. At the end of the garden is a gate with steps down to a vegetable plot that has numerous raised beds as well as a polytunnel and a cute summer house that has been fitted with an antique stove.

Back in the house, the lower level, or basement, has been given over to each family member’s passion. The cinema room is complete with blackout blinds and a traditional screen curtain that opens up as the movie begins. The games room across from this is large enough for a pool table and air hockey and is fitted with units for a TV and games consoles. In the middle is a yoga room that has a door to an outside staircase.

Also on this level is a temperature-controlled wine cellar that is larger than some small wine shops, as well as a steam room and comms room.

Up on the first floor there are six bedrooms, five of which are en suite. The office at mezzanine level is also accessed from this floor. The principal bedroom has two walk-in wardrobes, a large bathroom with bath and separate showers, and a balcony that overlooks the back garden. The attic, which can be accessed from this room, has enough height for a full conversion and has been fitted with wardrobes in the eaves.

Kindrum, which is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald for €3.95 million, has a B1 Ber and underfloor heating throughout. There is a lift and the house has been wired extensively with smart controls, meaning you can control the lights, music, televisions, curtains, front door and security cameras from any room in the house or from outside.

The owners truly achieved their dream of creating a little piece of privacy and calm in the city. When standing in the garden, with the only sound coming from the lowing of cows in neighbouring Airfield Estate, it is hard to believe that Dundrum village is a brief stroll away.