Ireland v Czech Republic: Passion, composure – and Troy Parrott – needed for this one

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson at squad training in the Fortuna arena in Prague on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland, Fortuna Arena, Prague, 7.45pm – Live on RTÉ2

A quiet confidence emanated from the Republic of Ireland squad as all 25 players, uncapped newcomers and veterans alike, were put through their paces inside the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Wednesday morning.

Séamus Coleman joined Heimir Hallgrímsson for a press conference that touched on the mix of passion and composure Ireland must discover to overcome a Czech Republic side that appears on paper to have a stronger chance of progressing in this World Cup playoff semi-final.

The appearance of Coleman indicated that the 37-year-old will start.

Hallgrímsson conceded that Ireland do not really know how the Czechs will shape up as they emerge from a period of turmoil following the 2-1 loss in the Faroe Islands last October that led to Ivan Hasek being sacked as manager.

The 74-year-old Miroslav Koubek was parachuted into the hot seat, while West Ham’s Tomás Soucek was stripped of the captaincy following the qualification campaign in November.

“We know what kind of football [Koubek] played in his previous position at [Viktoria Plzen] and that he believes in a different formation to his predecessor,” explained Hallgrímsson. “But we are not overly concerned about what he will throw at us.

“It’s important now to do a session at the stadium, just to feel the atmosphere, feel the grass and know what to expect. And then it’s just tactical, being ready and just remind ourselves why we are in this position. That’s the psychology for a game like this.”

Nobody around Irish football needs reminding of the recent past, with Budapest a byword for euphoria and a potential return to the best of days.

Head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson and Séamus Coleman at the Republic of Ireland press conference in Prague. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

To the job at hand: reports in the Czech media suggest that the 87-times capped Soucek will be replaced in midfield by the 35-year-old Vladimír Darida, who Koubek lured out of a five-year retirement, to operate behind Pavel Sulc, Lukás Provod and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

Soucek remains a part of the squad but Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejcí has been announced as the new skipper.

[ View from Czech Republic: I recently sat in the away dugout at Fortuna Arena. Ireland are in for a hostile nightOpens in new window ]

The main concern for Ireland is Coleman’s lack of game time, having played just 10 minutes for Everton since the Hungary game, while Robbie Brady has clocked 36 minutes all season at Preston North End and Chiedozie Ogbene has managed just 39 minutes in the Championship for Sheffield United since tearing his hamstring in Budapest.

Ogbene lined out for the Sheffield under-21s to regain match fitness. Coleman is adamant he will be up to speed, but Brady feels like one risk too many, especially considering Ryan Manning’s excellent form at Southampton where he’s scoring free-kicks for fun.

Nathan Collins will wear the armband for the 16th time, but Coleman is the de facto captain of this Ireland team. Collins even spoke recently about how Coleman has made him a better leader since the Donegal man’s return to the fold last October.

Hallgrímsson had a prepared answer to legitimate concerns about the fitness of Brady, Coleman and Ogbene.

“Those who we wanted to see doing more, we made them do extra to see where they are and everybody has come through those sessions fine and we are comfortable with the squad that we have.”

[ Heimir Hallgrímsson goes for experience over match fitness for Prague ‘war’Opens in new window ]

The worst-case scenario is if the Czechs score early just as Coleman or Ogbene limp to the sideline.

“In your mind you have a game plan if somebody hasn’t played a lot of games, and this game probably could go to 120 minutes,” Hallgrímsson responded. “You need to have a plan B and a plan C and all of the scenarios that could happen but I’ve no problem with players playing and starting. Ninety minutes for [all players] would be no question, but you need to take that into account if somebody hasn’t played a lot of minutes, you need a ‘what if?’”

Plan B appears to include Brady’s set piece expertise and springing the uncapped duo Harvey Vale and Bosun Lawal. It would be highly unusual but Vale, who only received his Fifa clearance this month to switch to Ireland having captained the England under-19s to a European title in 2022, could prove Hallgrímsson’s ace in the hole.

It seems more likely that Lawal could be handed his debut in midfield in the second-half as he can bring a cool touch and physicality against this big Czech outfit.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher saves a penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in Lisbon on October 11th, 2025. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The ‘what if’ everyone fears is a penalty shoot-out. Then again, Caoimhín Kelleher has saved eight of 17 penalties for club and country in regular play during his senior career. It is a phenomenal return, with Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo among the eight shooters who have failed to beat the 27-year-old Cork man.

“Yeah, it’s massive,” said Hallgrímsson. “Caoimhín has proven himself to be one of the best penalty-stoppers in the game. Obviously it gives us confidence.

“At the same time, we have good takers. We’re not overly talking about this. I think it’s difficult to train for the moment. If you need to take one at the end of training, we’ve just given players freedom if they want to exercise this. Otherwise, we don’t talk much about it.”

He makes a valid point. There is no replicating the pressure cooker atmosphere inside the Fortuna Arena on this night of nights. As Kevin Kilbane noted, when remembering his shoot-out miss against Spain in 2002, the strangest of thoughts can seep into a player’s brain as they make the long walk to the spot.

Maybe Troy Parrott will settle it in normal time.

CZECH REPUBLIC (possible): M Kovar (PSV); T Holes (Slavia), L Krejci, capt (Wolves), Hranac (Hoffenheim); V Coufal (Hoffenheim), V Darida (Hradec Králové), L Provod (Slavia), P Sulc (Lyon), D Jurasek (Slavia); T Chory (Slavia), Schick (Bayer Leverkusen).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND (possible): Kelleher (Brentford); Coleman (Everton), O’Brien (Everton), Collins, capt (Brentford), O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Manning (Southampton); Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Knight (Bristol City); Ogbene (Sheffield United), Azaz (Southampton); Parrott (AZ Alkmaar).

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden).