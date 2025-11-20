Residential

Victorian home with stylish extension on Portobello’s Synge Street for €1.485m

Elegant city home features period details and a double-height extension to the rear

23 Synge Street
23 Synge Street
Miriam Mulcahy
Thu Nov 20 2025 - 05:453 MIN READ
Address: 23 Synge Street, Portobello, Dublin 8
Price: €14,850,000
Agent: Lisney Sotheby's International Realty
View this property on MyHome.ie

In the centre of Synge Street, Portobello, this fine two-storey-over-garden-level Victorian four-bed has original features and a double-height extension to the rear. Used as a city base for the current owners, they are now selling the property through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €1.485 million.

The hall door of the Ber-exempt property is painted a warm yellow and has pretty stained-glass panels, opening up on to a chequerboard-tiled floor and a hall with an arch, cornicing and corbels intact.

Interconnected reception rooms lie to the left of the hall, with large sash windows and working shutters, the 197sq m (2,120sq ft) property is on an east-west axis, with the drawingroom getting the evening sun. Its fireplace is a large white marble, with a pretty rose and grey-coloured patterned tile inset and slate hearth with brass surround. The decor is tired and will need a revamp here and in the diningroom or second reception room, but all the bones are in good condition and should not pose too much of a challenge.

Hallway
Hallway
Drawingroom
Drawingroom
Second reception room
Second reception room

On the return, leading to the garden level, is the property’s first bedroom, housed in the new extension. It’s a handsome room with great decorative detailing with dark wood surrounding the subtly cantilevered window and a smart en suite with a great visual centring of the stone basin and brass tap opposite the door.

READ MORE

Look inside: Immaculately designed Victorian home with library in Glenageary for €2.65m

Sleek period villa with scope for extension in Ranelagh for €1.2m

Five homes on view this week from Stoneybatter to Foxrock

First look: Hoxton Hotel brings back Dublin’s Library Bar and a new iteration of Rí-Rá

Downstairs is another visual feast beginning with a glass balustrade on the wooden stairs leading down to the expansive kitchen/livingroom. The kitchen is a high-gloss white, with a long, granite-topped island that has room to sit a crowd around it. An unusual, bronze-painted feature wall adds warmth, tempered by extensive use of glass panels and exposed, industrial-style steel girders that add a heft to the space.

Charming period home close to amenities in Dundrum for €550,000 ]

Kitchen
Kitchen
Downstairs living area
Downstairs living area
Living area
Living area

A well-equipped utility just under the front stairs has a door leading outside, providing a separate entrance. The living area at the garden end has a stove to warm things up and concertina doors that fold back on warmer days, connecting the living area with the granite-paved garden.

Tucked away at the end of this renovated space is a separate room that could serve a multitude of purposes: home office, guest bedroom, playroom or den.

The garden is a well-thought-out space, with a lower level that is a suntrap. A few steps lead to another level that benefits from a wooden gate providing access to an exterior lane. The two-storey extension, clad in a gently silvering cedar, adds considerable interest to a zero-maintenance outdoor living area, planted with a still-flowering star jasmine and a mature olive tree.

Bedroom on return
Bedroom on return
Bedroom
Bedroom
Bathroom
Bathroom

The remaining bedrooms on the upper floor are large and roomy, and, like the reception rooms downstairs, could do with a design refresh. Both have pretty cast-iron fireplaces and decent built-in wardrobes. A family bathroom on this floor is lovely, with a free-standing bath on wooden pedestals, a new shower, a fireplace and a brass basin inserted in a long, marble-topped unit.

Garden and extension
Garden and extension
Outdoor patio
Outdoor patio

Its location near the city centre is sure to tempt buyers. It’s in walk-in condition and, bar some decorating, there’s little to do here. It’s a great example of clever design that amplifies the Victorian atmosphere, not intruding on the original house but offering the best of both worlds, traditional and modern.

Miriam Mulcahy

Miriam Mulcahy

Miriam Mulcahy, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions