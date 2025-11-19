Charming period home close to amenities in Dundrum for €550,000

Address : 6 Alexandra Terrace, Dundrum, Dublin 14 Price : €550,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Taking its name from Princess Alexandra, who was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Music from Trinity College in Dublin when she visited in 1885, Alexandra Terrace in Dundrum dates from around 1890.

The quiet, gently ascending cul-de-sac lies off the main Dundrum Road, and its location is a major selling point of number 6, which has just launched to the market through Sherry FitzGerald.

Development of the terrace coincided with the significant expansion of Dundrum village after the arrival of the Dublin and South Eastern Railway in the 1850s, which transformed Dundrum from what was a rural outpost to what it is today – a thriving Dublin suburb.

Extending to 79sq m (850sq ft) the red brick terraced property – which has been refurbished by current owners – is within easy reach of Dundrum Village and Dundrum Town Centre as well as the Luas green line stop (at Dundrum) which is a few minutes’ walk away; new owners could easily reside here without the need for a car.

For further commutes, the fact that it has easy access to the M50, the N11 and several schools will be a factor for this quiet terraced home so close to many amenities.

Its simple layout has a livingroom to the front, which is warmed by an open fire. Beyond is an eat-in kitchen that opens out to the small courtyard.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, the principal of which is en suite, that sit adjacent to a family bathroom.

This charming period home, which has a D1 Ber, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €550,000.

Hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

The property opens to a courtyard from the eat-in kitchen

The property has two bedrooms, one of which is en-suite

Courtyard

It has an expansive feel due to its high ceilings and white interiors and compares favourably with apartments of similar size in the area.

A bonus is the fact that as a house it is self-contained and has a small rear courtyard, a tranquil spot given its location just opposite the Circle K filling station, before William Dargan Bridge; the 162m cable-stayed bridge that carries the Luas to the city centre and further south to Cherrywood.