With a coastline that stretches over 7,500km, Ireland is home to many captivating waterfront properties. But despite the length of the coastline, there are precious few buildings with water frontage.

“There’s only a certain amount of coast you can purchase, it is finite,” laments Maeve McCarthy of west Cork-based agency Charles McCarthy, who estimates that 60 per cent of its property listings are near the sea. Those with direct access to the water are the Holy Grail.

These rare breeds appeal to a wide range of buyers, from remote workers and retirees to overseas investors and city-based professionals looking for a retreat, says Liam McCarthy, senior negotiator with Savills residential and country agency. “Privacy and space are the top features being sought, with uninterrupted views and energy efficiency, especially for walk-in condition properties, also critical. Homes that combine these features typically command a premium in the market,” he says.

According to Savills’s 2024 sales figures, direct frontage – that is, a jetty, potentially a beach or land that goes down to the sea – garnered a premium of 26 per cent, while homes with a sea view (not just a glimpse from a top-floor window) commanded an 8.9 per cent premium.

In Connemara, where 80 per cent of the properties for sale with Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers are coastal, director Sinead O’Sullivan says those “on the water or water adjacent can expect up to a 10 per cent lift in prices achieved”.

Buyers are also looking for a property that’s turnkey and doesn’t need any work, says McCarthy. “Renovation costs are just too expensive,” she says. A Ber rating of B or above is also preferable.

For those buying doer-uppers, O’Sullivan can put buyers in touch with local tradespeople and builders to put together a team that understand the environment.

“People are using the water a lot more since Covid,” says Roseanne De Vere Hunt, director of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes. “Buyers like the idea of slowing down. It’s the combination of green and blue for wellness and lifestyle, to swim, walk on a beach or go for a kayak,” she says. Privacy is the other key selling point.

Vendors of non-turnkey homes have a lot of preparatory work to do in advance of the sale, McCarthy says. “To ensure it passes the building survey, they should contact their agent 12 months in advance, especially if it’s been a number of years since it last came to the market. This timeframe gives them the opportunity to apply for any planning retentions needed, as this can take three to four months. Any wayleave issues or rights of ways that need to be mapped should all be done in advance to increase transparency and ensure a speedy sale.”

Country homes take longer to sell, says de Vere Hunt. “The larger ones can take between six and 12 months as there is a smaller pool of people looking at that level. Family members need to see, and buyers may need to travel from overseas to view it,” she says.

The selling season is also short. The ideal time to list is in late March to benefit from the full length of the season, but late May or June will also give you a good selling season.

Vendors should photograph the gardens and exteriors the summer prior to sale, to be able to have imagery that shows them off at their best. Otherwise wait until the next year, says de Vere Hunt. “Buyers see in summer and buy in autumn.”

Lighthouse illumination at Blacksod

An Fál Mór, Blacksod, Ballina, Co Mayo

€595,000, Savills

At the most southerly tip of the Mullet peninsula is an architecturally designed home whose full-height glazing frames views of Blacksod Bay, the silver crescent of powder-fine sand at Faulmore Bay beach, Achill Island and the Inishkea islands. Completed in 2021 and set out over one level, the B3-rated residence extends to 268sq (2,890 sq ft). The four-bedroom house is a place where you can fall asleep to the pulse of the lighthouse at Blacksod, where a 1944 weather report played a critical role in delaying the Normandy D-Day Landings. Knock airport is about 123km away.

Close to the beach in Ross Moyard

Inish Reach, Tievegarriff House, Ross Moyard, Co Galway

€725,000, Matt O’Sullivan

High above the water, with sea views from all its front rooms, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom detached property overlooks the Atlantic with views across to Tully Mountain. Extending to 162sq m (1,743sq ft), the C3-rated house is just 800m to Ross Beach. The nearest place to get provisions is Letterfrack, a scenic drive of about 10km away. Moyard is about 5.5km away along Lake Road.

Row to the shops in west Cork

Lobster Cottage, Raheen, Union Hall, west Cork

€695,000, Charles McCarthy

Sheltered from the elements on the inner reaches of Castlehaven Harbour and boasting breathtaking views across the water to Rineen Woods and the Victorian village of Castletownshend is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house of 167sq m (1,797sq ft). The D2 Ber-rated property is across the road from the water and a minute’s walk from Reen pier and sea wall, where there’s a coffee dock and mobile sauna. Castletownshend is about a 15-minute drive away, and a leisurely punt or kayak across the sheltered harbour mouth means you can voyage there in less. Cork airport is a 75km drive away.

Pier access from Mountcharles estate

The Hall Demesne, Mountcharles, Co Donegal

The Hall Demesne, Mountcharles, Co Donegal

€1.675m, Crawfords

Those with deep pockets and a penchant for the soft burr of the Co Donegal accent can invest in a fine mid-Georgian estate set on 80 acres of ancient woodland that sweeps down to the sea and includes direct access on to Donegal Bay via Jack’s pier, known locally as the wee pier, and wee beach at the shore in Mountcharles, about four miles northwest of Donegal town. Originally built for the Conyngham family, who had their main seat at Slane Castle in Co Meath, it was constructed circa 1750. The detached five-bay, three-storey over basement property has sea views through the trees from its front rooms. The six-bedroom residence extends to 558sq m (6,006sq ft), is Ber-exempt and in need of modernisation. It comes with walled gardens, outbuildings and a gate lodge and is within walking distance of the town.