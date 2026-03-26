Tom Brady, 48, says he explored return to NFL but league ‘don’t like that idea very much’

Tom Brady of the Founders FFC looks to pass during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for for OBB Media

Tom Brady says he explored the idea of making a return to the NFL as a player but the league “don’t like that idea very much”.

Brady’s last NFL game came in a defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in January 2023. Since then he has become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders as well as a television analyst for Fox. A spokesperson for the league said that Brady, who turns 49 in August, would need to divest his stake in the Raiders if he was to return to playing.

“I actually have inquired [about a return to playing], and [the NFL] don’t like that idea very much,” Brady told CNBC Sport this week. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

Brady played in a televised flag football game last weekend, during which he threw a touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs and still appeared to be in good football shape. While Brady enjoyed the game he said that “if anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement.”

Brady also gave details of his role at the Raiders.

“I’m a minority owner. So, when you’re that, there’s really no job description. I don’t have really a daily role,” he said. “You know, my phone call is always available to everybody who needs it. I want to see everyone succeed, be their best, bring a winning kind of a culture to Las Vegas – to bring the Raiders back to glory. I’d love to be a part of it.”

Brady’s ruthless commitment to winning was legendary and it was only in his final season that there were signs his skills had begun to diminish, although even then he passed for 4,694 yards, the third most in the NFL.

His seven Super Bowl wins – six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – are the most by any player in NFL history. He also holds the NFL record for career passing touchdowns (649) and passing yards (89,214). – Guardian