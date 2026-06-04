New three- and four-bed houses for sale at Portmarnock’s Pebble Cove

Address : Pebble Cove, Portmarnock, Co Dublin Price : €685,000 Agent : Savills and Noel Kelly Auctioneers

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The second release of homes at Pebble Cove in Portmarnock should give prospective buyers a clearer sense of the development than the initial launch did back in March of this year. Since then, the landscaping has taken shape and a full show court has now been completed rather than a single showhouse, making it easier to picture day-to-day life in the scheme.

The first phase, which included a mix of apartments and duplexes, sold well. This next release will be of particular interest to buyers looking for a house, with a selection of three- and four-bedroom homes on offer.

Pebble Cove, built by Evara, sits beside the developer’s neighbouring Skylark scheme off Station Road in Portmarnock. With Skylark now occupied, the area has the feel of an established neighbourhood.

This latest release will include a range of contemporary three- and four-bedroom houses. Externally, the homes combine brick and render finishes, with paving to the front and planting positioned between properties.

The three-bedroom houses range in size from 106sq m to 123sq m (1,141sq ft-1,324sq ft), with asking prices starting at €685,000 and rising to €765,000. The four-bedroom homes extend from 132sq m to 146sq m (1,421sq ft-1,572sq ft) and are priced from €840,000 to €895,000.

Open-plan kitchen/dining area

Livingroom

Bedroom

Inside, the kitchens are by BeSpace, with finishes varying depending on the house type. In the three-bedroom homes, buyers can expect Shaker-style units in cashmere paired with Calacatta gold quartz worktops. The four-bedroom houses will feature doors painted in a grey-green shade with Misterio quartz worktops.

Built-in appliances will include a fridge, dishwasher, hob and extractor fan, subject to signed contracts being returned within 28 days. Bathrooms will feature sanitary ware by Sonas, while all bedrooms will come fitted with full-height wardrobes by BeSpace.

Small details like the bin stores and secure bike parking for midterrace houses have all been planned out, while all parking spaces in the development have been pre-wired for EV charging points. The houses will come with an A2 energy rating and be fitted with air-to-water heat pumps.

This phase is expected to be ready for occupation by autumn of this year. When complete, there will be a total of 150 homes at Pebble Cove.

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Despite the scale of new building in the area, Evara says it has tried to maintain a connection to nature within the developments. A linear park with a playground sits at the centre of the scheme, while a dedicated cycle route links directly to the nearby Baldoyle to Portmarnock greenway.

Portmarnock train station is about a 10-minute walk from Pebble Cove, while the junction of the M50 and M1 can be reached within a 10-minute drive. Several bus routes serve the area, including the late-night 42N service.

Selling agents for Pebble Cove are Savills New Homes and Noel Kelly Auctioneers. The new show court will be open for viewing on Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th from 11am-1pm.