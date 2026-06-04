‘Entirely my decision’: Malcolm Byrne resigns as chair of AI committee in wake of arrest

Malcolm Byrne said he would remain 'an active member' of the Oireachtas committee on artificial intelligence. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne has stepped down as chairman of the Oireachtas committee on artificial intelligence after his arrest on suspicion of drink driving last week.

Byrne confirmed at the weekend that he had been arrested having failed a breathalyser test at 5am at a Garda checkpoint while travelling from his hotel in Dublin city to the airport. He is understood to have subsequently supplied a sample for a urine test at the Garda station. The Garda investigation is ongoing.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Byrne said he was “stepping down totally without prejudice to the ongoing legal process arising from my arrest on suspicion of drink driving. There is no further movement on this issue.”

Byrne, who is a TD for the Wicklow-Wexford constituency, has been an active chair of the AI committee which has conducted a busy work programme since last year. It is due to publish its second interim report next week.

“This decision to step down is entirely my own,” he said in his statement.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, my deep respect for my fellow committee members, and despite my strong personal and professional commitment to this area, I believe this is the right course of action to protect the committee’s important work and ensure it can continue without any unnecessary distraction.

“As the Garda investigation remains ongoing, and I am co-operating fully with that process, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further on that matter at this time.”

He said he would remain “an active member of the committee”.

“I look forward to continuing my work as a member of the committee and to continuing to write and speak about AI. Next week, I will also move second stage of the Protection of Voice and Image Bill, which I introduced in the Dáil,” he said.

Byrne (52) from Gorey, was first elected as a TD in the 2019 byelection. He subsequently lost his seat a year later, and served as a senator before being re-elected to the Dáil in 2024.