Final four-bedroom houses for sale at Leixlip development

Cairn Homes is seeking buyers for the last of the houses at its Harpur Lane development in Leixlip, Co Kildare. The scheme, comprising a mix of houses, apartments and duplexes, sits on a 28-acre site and was named after Thomas Harpur, the cofounder of a renowned cotton and linen printing mill that operated in Leixlip in the 18th century. Just down the road from Harpur Lane, along a road surrounded by lime trees, the historic Leixlip Gate leads into the grounds of Castletown Estate, Ireland’s first house built in the Palladian style, and Harpur’s textile work can still be seen here.

There are six four-bedroom semidetached houses for sale in this, the final phase of the Harpur Lane scheme. Extending to approximately 134sq m (1,440sq ft) each in size, the houses are A-rated for energy efficiency and have been finished to a high standard. Four of the units have been priced at €640,000 each while the remaining two are priced at €645,000 apiece as they have larger gardens.

Livingroom and dining area

Open-plan livingroom and dining area

Home office

Bedroom

The homes at Harpur Lane are complemented by carefully planned landscaped green spaces, play areas, biodiversity planting and streetscapes. Residents can also avail of ready access to the nearby Castletown Estate, which extends to more than 120 acres and features walking trails that run along the banks of the river Liffey.

The town of Leixlip offers a range of cafes, restaurants and pubs, including the well-known Salmon Leap Inn. There are a number of good schools in the area, including Scoil Bhríde, Scoil Mhuire, Scoil Chearbhaill Uí Dhálaigh, Coláiste Chiarán and Leixlip Community School. Maynooth University is within easy reach. The area offers an abundance of sports amenities, and nearby Carton House has two 18-hole championship golf courses. Water activities abound on both the river Liffey and Royal Canal.

Leixlip is close to the N4/M4, offering easy access to the M50 and to several big shopping hubs including Liffey Valley shopping centre, Carton retail park and Kildare Village. Dublin Bus services run regularly from the town, while regular train services operate from Leixlip Louisa Bridge station.

The showhouses at Harpur Lane are available to view by appointment by phoning joint selling agents Coonan Coonan Property on 01-6286128 or Hooke & MacDonald on 01-6318402.