Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €325,000

2 St Anne’s, Northbrook Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€695,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Laid out over two floors within a sensitively restored and upgraded period redbrick house, this two-bedroom apartment (85sq m/915sq ft) comprises a reception room with an ornate fireplace, a fully fitted kitchen, a double bedroom at ground-floor level and main bedroom on the first floor with views of the Dublin Mountains. The apartment comes with a secure allocated parking space and access to the house’s communal gardens. Ber C1

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

Apartment 100, Carrington, The Cedars, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

Apartment 100, Carrington, The Cedars, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This light-filled two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of 70sq m (753sq ft) has an impressive B3 Ber rating and comes for sale in walk-in condition. The accommodation is open-plan with a bright living and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on to landscaped grounds of the wider Northwood scheme. The development has underground car parking. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

30 Burnaby Mill, Greystones, Co Wicklow

30 Burnaby Mill, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€795,000, DNG

In a quiet cul-de-sac in a mature residential estate on the outskirts of the sought-after coastal town of Greystones, this detached four-bedroom house (139sq m/1,496sq ft) has three reception rooms offering a new owner flexibility to create a larger open-plan living/kitchen and dining area. There are four large bedrooms, one of which is en suite, while the family bathroom has been upgraded. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at DNG

27 Geoffrey Keating Road, The Tenters, Dublin 8

27 Geoffrey Keating Road, The Tenters, Dublin 8

€545,000, DNG

This 1920s two-bedroom midterrace house (76sq m/818sq ft) underwent a full renovation in 2017 and comes for sale in excellent condition. The interior of the property is light and bright, and the ground-floor accommodation is largely open-plan. The two bedrooms both have built-in wardrobes and the attic space, which is accessed by a Stira, has a Velux window, insulation and flooring installed allowing it to be used as a home office. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at DNG

10 Carriglea Avenue, Carriglea Downs, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

10 Carriglea Avenue, Carriglea Downs, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€675,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This well-maintained and conveniently located three-bedroom semidetached house of 88sq m (947sq ft) comes for sale with a contemporary fitout, and bright, well-proportioned accommodation throughout. The third bedroom is in use as a home office. There is off-street parking for two cars at the front while the rear garden is south-facing with a patio area for outdoor dining. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald