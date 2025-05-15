Address : 1 Sorrento Heights, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €1,295,000 Agent : DNG Dún Laoghaire

Perched at the foot of Killiney Hill with unsurpassed views of the sea, this three-bedroom apartment at Sorrento Heights in Dalkey should attract keen interest. It offers a wonderful aspect as the end-terrace unit in the 1979 development, which is a quiet, well-maintained complex: age has only improved things around here.

A warren of steps and terraces leads up from a parking bay and lovely communal garden to the front door of number 1. Once inside, the 120sq m (1,298sq ft) apartment opens into a small lobby beside the kitchen, which is sleek and stylish.

Beyond it lie the living and dining areas but with such prepossessing sea views, it’s more than possible to zip through the living space without noticing anything bar the deep blue slices of sea and sky dominating everything.

The kitchen to the rear of the apartment, overlooking the communal garden, is very much a chef’s domain, with walnut countertops and a sleek wall of units extending to the ceiling that contain laundry appliances and a pull-out pantry.

It features a Miele six-ring electric hob, stainless steel splashbacks and an island at its end that the owner says is the first port of call for guests when he frequently entertains.

It’s a home that suits entertaining, with steps that descend from the kitchen to the living area, where an L-shaped leather sofa faces a cream-tiled fireplace. Minima redesigned the apartment and the furniture in the early 2000s and it’s a testament to the quality of the design that everything still looks fresh. The Ber is a C2 and it has gas central heating.

Further updates, such as the leather bench in the deep picture window, were provided by production companies that rented the apartment for film stars on location in Dublin, but as to who stayed here, the owner’s lips are sealed.

A long dining table is the best spot in this room, below the large window from which both Kish and Muglins lighthouses are visible, punctuating the glittering sea. Dalkey Island lies just below the apartment, and the owner often gets to enjoy the sight of seals basking on its rocky shores.

Two years ago, the owner had the two bathrooms redone and the bedrooms freshened up, so this is an apartment in walk-in condition. The main bedroom is airy and spacious and benefits from supreme sea views. The en suite was transformed into a hotel-level bathroom and a mirror cleverly positioned behind the bed keeps the stunning sea views always in sight.

Behind the main bedroom is a guest double with fitted wardrobes, another bathroom with a J-shaped bath and a further bedroom. This would make a perfect home office as it has an outside terrace and gets the westerly sun from noon until evening. Again the views here are spectacular, with Bray Head and the Sugar Loaf shimmering in the distance on a summer’s day.

There’s plenty of storage within the apartment and some lockable sheds outside it, so there’s no shortage of space for storing bikes or gear.

It’s a convivial development with some lovely open spaces, including a herb garden and smart communal terraces overlooking the sea. Dalkey village is a seven-minute walk away, the Vico swimming spot is around the corner on Vico road and Killiney beach is a little further on. Number 1 Sorrento Heights is on the market with DNG Dún Laoghaire, seeking €1.295 million.