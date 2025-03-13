See inside a slice of architectural heritage: Boyne Valley mansion and 250-acre estate for €10.15m

Address : Ardbraccan House & Estate, Navan, Co Meath Price : €10,150,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

The history of the Ardbraccan Estate dates back to the Middle Ages, when the diocese became the seat of the bishops of Meath. In 1770, an old Tudor house was knocked and replaced by the extensive, most impressive Georgian mansion that stands today in the village of Ardbraccan, 5km outside Navan in Co Meath.

In the 18th century, the influence of Italian architect Andrea Palladio was popular in Ireland and became synonymous with the preferred style for luxurious residences for the well-heeled aristocracy.

According to quarterly lifestyle magazine, Anthology, Ireland boasts the only surviving example of a building erected to a design by the great Italian Renaissance architect outside his native Italy: the facade of the Provost’s House at Trinity College Dublin.

Considered to be one of the most influential individuals in the history of architecture, Palladio influenced some of the finest residences in Ireland such as the estates of Castletown, Powerscourt and Russborough, and Ardbraccan is no exception.

Dating from the late 1700s and with a history going back a thousand years, the team of architects responsible for Ardbraccan included Richard Castle (Cassels), who designed Leinster House.

Sitting on 250 acres (101 hectares) with lands laid out in grazing paddocks and woodlands in the majestic Boyne Valley, Ardbraccan was home to the bishops of Meath until 1885.

Great hall

Dining room

The drawing room has exceptional plasterwork

From 1995 it was used as guest lodgings for visitors to Tara Mines, until it was restored by property investor David Maher, who invested significant sums to restore the mansion. So much so, it was awarded An Taisce’s Best Restoration of a Private Building in 2002, and was then open to the public.

Working to conservation standards with specialist craftspeople, replacements were salvaged from sister properties in Ireland, roofs were restored using original slates, copper and leadwork, while replacement glass used throughout was handblown according to traditional methods.

In 2013, it was purchased by American businessman and racehorse owner Charles Noell for a sum believed to be €4.9 million, but this figure appears to have only included the 120 acres that accompanied the 11-bedroom 2,150sq m (23,142sq ft) pile at the time. Since then more lands have been acquired and its current offering is 250 acres, which have undergone extensive landscaping and maintenance in some of the Boyne Valley’s finest fertile pastures.

Completely restored, in pristine condition and with elegant features throughout, there isn’t an inch out of place within the property’s perfectly proportioned rooms. Some notable features include the chimney piece in the great hall, which was designed by Sir William Chambers, who worked on Buckingham Palace in London and the design of the gilded state coach, which was used for the coronation of the UK’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2023.

Library

Drawingroom

One of the 11 bedroom suites

The kitchen has an air of Downton Abbey to it

The property has 11 suites in the main house

Taking its design from classical Georgian architecture, Ardbraccan sits two storeys over basement, flanked by curved linking enfilades that lead to a symmetrical pair of guest wings, one of which houses a set of what the brochure describes as “palatial stables”. Both drawingroom and diningroom, which have three large windows apiece, allow superb views across estate parklands, and both rooms have fine neoclassical plasterwork.

More features include plasterwork to designs by James Wyatt (who worked on Slane Castle) which was conducted by stuccodore Charles Thorp, who worked on City Hall in Dublin.

The garden level has a real touch of Downton Abbey to it, where a large kitchen/breakfastroom lies adjacent to a gym, laundry room, playroom, storage rooms and an all-important brick-floored wine and beer cellar.

Eleven wonderfully proportioned bedroom suites lie in the main part of the building, and each has marvellous views to the surrounding parklands. A smart kitchenette lies on the top floor, should residents get thirsty or peckish during the night.

The wing to the left of the main house has been fully refurbished and offers a separate kitchen, four bedrooms, a diningroom, laundry room and staff rooms.

Wine cellar

Stables and tack room

Equestrian facilities

Ancillary accommodation includes two gate lodges

Gardens were designed by Ninian Niven

The property also includes a church

To the right, stables lie on the ground floor with a two-bedroom unit overhead. In addition, there are three lodges and two gate lodges for guests on the estate, or they could potentially be rented out.

Grounds, besides having excellent quality land, are exceptional, with interest from tunnels that run under the farm, a walled garden and private sunken garden.

They are thought to have been originally designed by Ninian Niven, who was responsible for the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin and those at Áras an Uachtaráin. Further restoration was executed by Daphne Shackleton, whose portfolio includes the gardens at Slane Castle, Virginia Park in Cavan and the gardens at Loughcrew in Co Meath.

Equestrian facilities include an extensive yard with farm buildings, coach houses, a clock tower, timber-panelled tack room and horse walker.

To add to its allure, the property – which is one of the most significant in terms of architectural legacy and condition to come on to the market in recent years – also includes a historical church.

As it is a protected structure, Ardbraccan is Ber-exempt.

Ardbraccan estate, a remarkable slice of Irish architectural heritage, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, seeking €10.15 million.