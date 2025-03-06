Extended four-bed with a home spa and workshop in Inchicore for €895,000

Address : 98 Emmet Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 Price : €895,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Inchicore on the outskirts of Dublin city has morphed from what once was a rural village to a more cosmopolitan suburb with a great sense of community.

Its name is said to have derived from Inse Chaoire, the Irish for “sheep island” – where sheep stopped to drink at a marsh on the river Camac – on the way to and from the inner-city markets.

Emmet Road, a continuation of Old Kilmainham Road until it meets the junction at Tyrconnell Road, takes its name from Irish patriot, orator and republican Robert Emmet. Having been publicly hanged on nearby Thomas Street in 1803 for instigating the ill-fated 1803 rebellion, the disappearance of his remains is still one of the great mysteries of Irish history.

Number 98 Emmet Road, a handsome Victorian semi-detached house, has just been launched to the market through DNG. It was last for sale in 2019, when the current owners paid €615,000 for the four-bedroom redbrick property, according to the Property Price Register.

READ MORE

Its previous owners had undertaken most of the refurbishments in the house, whereby a new extension – in the form of a kitchen and dining space – was added to the rear, while a dividing wall was removed between two front reception rooms. What this now gives is a large formal space flooded in light thanks to a fine bay window out front. As a result of once being two separate spaces, the room now has two fireplaces, which the owners say they light on very cold days.

The front livingroom has a fine bay window

Two former reception rooms have been amalgamated into one

The current owners replaced the entire roof and had the exterior re-rendered with lime, as previous residents had used cement, which is not a good fit for period houses.

The kitchen/dining area is full of light, thanks to a south-facing aspect and glass sliding doors, and is in excellent order. It opens out to a rear patio.

Rear extension

Kitchen

Dining area

Upstairs are four bedrooms; two good-sized doubles and two smaller rooms used as an office and storage room, alongside a family bathroom.

[ Sandymount townhouse that has maximised every inch of space, for €625,000Opens in new window ]

One of the current owners has an interest in Japanese culture, so decided to add a spa area to the rear of the house adjacent to a large workshop at the end of the 50ft-long rear garden.

Here a rather deep bathtub “that you can bury yourself in” was sourced from Omnitub in the UK. Adjacent is an infrared sauna that heats up quickly, is easy to maintain and has low running costs, according to the owners.

Bedroom 1

The house has an infrared sauna

Deep soak tub

The large workshop, added in 2020, will be of interest to creative types. One of the current owners, a software engineer, loves the space here as it is where he makes furniture after a long day sitting at a computer.

Workshop

Rear patio

The owners are off to the Greystones/Bray area to be closer to family and have placed their C3-rated 135sq m (1,453sq ft house) in walk-in condition on the market with agent DNG seeking €895,000.