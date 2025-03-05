Sandymount townhouse that has maximised every inch of space, for €625,000

Park Court is a quiet development built in the 1980s off Park Avenue in Sandymount. It is laid out around a series of terraces and courtyards that are made up of mostly two-storey townhouses, with a couple of bungalows in the middle.

Number 32 is on the market through DNG with an asking price of €625,000. It has undergone not one but two transformations since its inception in 1987. What was a two-bed, two-storey terraced home is now a one-bedroom property with a study, mezzanine and garden room.

After living in the property for nearly a decade, the owner felt like she wasn’t fully utilising the space. The spare bedroom was exactly that – a spare room. So, under the watchful eye of architect Martin Noone, the first renovation took place 27 years ago. The house was extended, and a mezzanine level was introduced to create an extra living space where the second bedroom would have been. A metal staircase was also installed on the landing to lead up to a small, private study. And this is how the house remained until seven years ago.

Moving the kitchen to the front of the house was always something the owner wanted to do to make the most of the light. Architect Brian O’Donoghue oversaw the second renovation, where the kitchen was moved to the other end of the house, and the extension upgraded. Out in the garden, a cute American-style garden room was custom-made and installed to act as a utility and storage shed.

The house now has a floor area of 78sq m (840sq ft) and is standing to attention. Behind the front door is a small hall that leads straight into the kitchen. The units and breakfast bar are from Kitchen Space, with an integrated dishwasher, fridge-freezer and wine cooler. A decorative extractor fan and balloon pendant lights add to the personality of the bright room.

The living/diningroom is at the back of the house, with floor-to-ceiling patio doors and overhead rooflights flooding the room with natural light. The mezzanine, which overlooks the living space, is used as a cosy TV room, with the wood-burning stove heating all areas.

Upstairs is the bedroom and access to the mezzanine space. Off the landing is the study, which is fitted with bookcases and a desk.

The introduction of colour in the house through furnishings and fittings is down to the designers at Silver River Interiors, who have been an integral part of the process at number 32. Where the owner may have had doubts, they encouraged her to take a chance with bolder choices like the blue wall in the kitchen and orange sink in the bathroom.

Even with the addition of the garden room, there is still plenty of space for a patio and barbecue area in the south-facing back garden.

This home has a C2 energy rating and uses gas-fired central heating. It has everything a young professional or couple would need – the quiet office space, two separate living areas and a Dublin 4 location.

Sandymount village and strand are a few minutes away on foot, as is the Dart station. For sports enthusiasts, the Railway Union Sports Club and Pembroke Cricket Club are both just off Park Avenue, while Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club and Lansdowne FC are a 10-minute walk in the other direction.

For the owner, one of the best things about the location is the proximity of the Aviva Stadium, with match days and concert nights bringing a great buzz to the area.