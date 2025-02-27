Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Meath from €300,000 to €1.25 million

97 Redford Park Greystones

Agent: DNG. Price: €645,000.

This is a sizeable three-bedroom plus attic room semidetached family home with room for every family member. The C1 Ber-rated house, which extends to 109sq m (1,173sq ft), has a large eat-in kitchen with a lounge that opens out to a covered deck and overlooks a south-facing sandstone paved garden where there are sea views. Off-street parking to the front.

On view: By appointment.

30 Merchant’s Road, East Wall, D3

Agent: Auctioneera. Price: €300,000.

This two-bedroom, one bathroom terraced house opens into a well-proportioned sittingroom that leads through to the kitchen. There is a small yard to the rear with pedestrian access which means you can keep your bins there and not have to bring them through the house. Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. The D1 Ber-rated house measures 53sq m (570sq ft).

On view: By appointment.

148 Killester Avenue, Killester, Dublin 5

Agent: Kelly Bradshaw Dalton. Price €525,000.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is a short walk from Killester Dart station. The C2 Ber-rated home has been upgraded and extended to create a broken-plan ground floor with the sittingroom to the front, and diningroom leading through to the kitchen at the back. It has a sunny back garden and light-filled attic room, giving 109sq m (1,117sq ft) of space.

On view: By appointment.

The Glebe House, Painestown, Navan, Co Meath

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €1.25 million.

This former church house and Sunday school, constructed circa 1810, is located between Navan and Slane and has only changed ownership three times in over 200 years. Set on 30 acres, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached residence, which has a D1 Ber-rating, extends to 250sq m (2,690sq ft) and includes a number of farm buildings including two with loose boxes for horses and a sand arena.

On view: By appointment.

15 The Stiles Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Agent: Move Home. Price: €1.1 million.

Built as a four-bed, now a three-bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, this detached 1940s house with converted attic has good ceiling heights and extends to about 150sq m (1,614sq ft). While in need of modernisation, the D2 Ber-rated home boasts a 200ft-long back garden. The house sits adjacent to St Anne’s Park and is closer to Killester Dart station than the Clontarf stop.

On view: By appointment.