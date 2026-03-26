Business

Smurfit Westrock joins exclusive club of Ryder Club sponsors

Agreement covering next three editions of golf tournament comes ahead of 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

Smurfit Westrock, the Irish-founded global packaging giant, has joined an exclusive club of brands like Rolex to become a high-end sponsor of the Ryder Cup. aAt the announcement were (from left) David Brookes, senior commercial director, European Tour Golf; Smurfit Westrock chief executive Tony Smurfit and 2014 European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley. Photograph: Fennell Photography
Smurfit Westrock, the Irish-founded global packaging giant, has joined an exclusive club of brands like Rolex to become a high-end sponsor of the Ryder Cup. aAt the announcement were (from left) David Brookes, senior commercial director, European Tour Golf; Smurfit Westrock chief executive Tony Smurfit and 2014 European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley. Photograph: Fennell Photography
Ian Curran
Thu Mar 26 2026 - 11:392 MIN READ

Smurfit Westrock, the Irish-founded global packaging giant, has joined an exclusive club of brands like Rolex to become a high-end sponsor of the Ryder Cup.

The New York-listed group has signed an agreement with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to become a “worldwide partner” of the tournament for its next three editions.

Smurfit Westrock, the first Irish company to become a top-tier sponsor of the Ryder Cup, has also been named “official packaging innovation partner” of the competition.

Other Ryder Cup worldwide partners include Emirati logistics group DP World, French technology group Capgemini, German software giant SAP, and Rolex.

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The agreement comes in advance of the 2027 edition of the competition, hosted by JP McManus’s Adare Manor hotel and golf resort in Limerick.

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Ireland was also the venue for the 2006 Ryder Cup, which took place at the K Club in Co Kildare, then owned by Michael Smurfit, former chairman of Jefferson Smurfit Group.

His son, Smurfit Westrock president and chief executive Tony Smurfit, said the group has always had a “strong connection” to the game of golf.

“As our company has grown globally, our Irish roots remain deeply important. I’m thrilled for Smurfit Westrock to be part of the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in the 100th year of the event, as we showcase Ireland, Smurfit Westrock and the game of golf at its very best.

“We are also proud to support JP McManus and his family in bringing the Ryder Cup back, as the event holds great significance for Irish sport and the broader economy.”

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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