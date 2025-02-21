Cherrywood apartments with park on the doorstep from €410,000

Domville sits at the foot of Tully Park, which comprises 22 acres of parkland right in the heart of Cherrywood

Outdoor space is a huge consideration for those looking to buy a new home, and Domville, a new development of one- and two- bedroom apartments in the south Dublin suburb of Cherrywood, is ideally placed to provide room to roam in the fresh air.

Domville sits at the foot of Tully Park, which comprises 22 acres of parkland right in the heart of Cherrywood. The park has been cleverly designed to complement the topography of the area, and is divided into four discrete zones, each with its own character. The emphasis is on a mix of activity and leisure, with a playground, cafe, outdoor fitness areas and ecological trails.

There are also two more parks nearby, Beckett Park and Ticknock, offering further opportunities to enjoy active sports and the great outdoors. Beckett Park has great sports facilities, including six tennis courts, an all-weather sports pitch, a boules court and an outdoor gym, while Ticknock has walking and mountain biking trails winding in to the Dublin Mountains.

The 15 one- and two-bedroom apartments being released at Domville are built to high standards by Wexford contractors William Neville & Sons. They have fully fitted kitchens with appliances, tiled bathrooms with sanitary ware and bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. All apartments have top-grade flooring throughout, and each unit comes with an underground car parking space and bicycle storage.

The one-beds measure from 53-57sq m (567-610sq ft) and are priced from €410,000; the two-beds range from 69-87sq m (744-932sq ft) and start at €490,000. They are for sale through joint selling agents Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall.

Domville is right beside the Cherrywood Luas stop, and close to both the M50 and the N11 quality bus corridor, making for easy access to the city centre, Dublin Airport and Heuston Station, along with shopping hubs such as Dundrum Town Centre and the Park in Carrickmines.

Cherrywood is a fast-growing suburb with an increasing number of shops and amenities, and it’s just a short drive to the cafes and bistros of Dalkey, Foxrock and Enniskerry.