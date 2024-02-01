Blackrock three-bed in pristine condition for €750,000

Address : 1 St Margaret's Mews, Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €750,000 Agent : DNG Blackrock

When the owner bought her home in Newtown Park in Blackrock in 2009, it ticked all the boxes for her: a low-maintenance new build that was in a convenient location with enough space for her and her three daughters. Transport links were also high on the agenda, and its bus routes nearby were handy when the children were in secondary school.

The owner adores the house and the area but has decided to downsize as her children have grown up. She has renovated a property in Kerry and looks forward to splitting her time between the capital and the Kingdom and spending more time on the golf course. “It was perfect for me and the girls, and everyone had their own bathroom,” she says. “It was a great house for a family.” The three-bed, four-bath semidetached house is now for sale.

Entrance hall with understairs storage

Sitting room with custom-built oak units

Kitchen dining

The property has a small garden that faces west and gets afternoon and evening sun, with a newly installed composite deck. The house, extending to 123 sq m (1324 sq ft) over three levels, has a B3 Ber and is in walk-in condition. It’s garnering interest from first-time buyers, according to the agent, but would also suit someone trading down from a larger property. Newtown Park is off Newtownpark Avenue, and the well-known pub the Wishing Well is adjacent to the house.

A bright, tiled entrance hall has a guest WC and custom-built understairs storage. Doors throughout the ground floor are by Nordan and the living room has a bay window with a built-in storage bench and a lovely gas stove that the owner says she rarely needed to use as the house’s heating was so efficient. The custom-built oak shelving units that flank the gas stove were sourced in Germany, with slimline dimensions that are perfect for the room.

Double bedroom with Sliderobe wardrobes

En suite

Second double bedroom

First-floor landing with space for home office

Oak pocket doors lead through to the kitchen, and another oak unit fits into a corner of the kitchen. The kitchen has high-gloss cream cabinets, timber countertops and an island overlooking the dining area. Double doors lead out to the deck, which has lovely lighting at night. Steps lead down to a small paved patio, bordered by planting. This is a truly low-maintenance garden.

Bedroom

En suite for main bedroom

Deck and garden

Carpeted stairs lead to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms with fine bathrooms. All the bedrooms have fitted Sliderobes wardrobes. One of the bedrooms is en suite with a deep bath. The top floor of the house has the main bedroom with en suite. The hall on the landing here is large enough to accommodate a desk for a quiet eyrie of a home office, but beware of positioning a desk under the window as the sweeping views over Dublin Bay and the rooftops leading down to the sea might be somewhat distracting.

Its location is superb, less than under 500m from two national schools, St Augustine’s and All Saints. “The area has everything,” the owner says, with new bus routes and a new Educate Together at Newtown Park Avenue.